Shop the hottest Black Friday air fryer deals for 2024 from Ninja, Cuisinart and others: Save up to 55%

Once you try one, we assure you, you'll be hooked on the mess-free multitasker known as the air fryer. It seems like magic when you can get a hot meal on the table with very little effort: no waiting for the oven to preheat, dirtying a lot of cookware or using tons of oil. If you're looking to see what all the crispy-crunchy hype is about or you just need a larger model, you've come to the right place. As Yahoo shopping editors, we know how to scour the web to find the very best Black Friday markdowns on these versatile appliances, including toaster oven combos and drawer-style models. Keep scrolling to find the cooker that suits your needs.



Air fryers rely on convection-style heating, which allows hot air to circulate all around, resulting in quicker cooking. But you're not just saving time, you're saving a good amount of money with these sales — we're talking a bunch of all-time low prices (and near-all-time lows), with discounts of up to 55%.



Of course, not all Black Friday deals are created equal; for all of the legit sales out there, there are many more duds that, frankly, aren't worth a second thought. To ensure we're only sharing the best of the best deals with you, our team of shopping editors is working around the clock to compare prices across retailers and check sale histories. To that end, these units met our standards, and some are even editor favorites. Keep scrolling to see what made the cut — happy shopping! (Psst: Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday kitchen deals for even more savings.)

The best Black Friday air fryer deals

Our Place Our Place Wonder Oven $149 $195 Save $46 | Editor-approved Yahoo's Kristin Granero awarded this snazzy appliance the title of best air fryer toaster, calling it "an expert at multitasking, hitting the sweet spot in our testing for size, price and function." She adds, "It has a 12-liter capacity that supports four slices of toast, 1 pound of french fries or a 9-inch pizza, and a 4.5-pound chicken with only the bottom tray in place. It also performs six duties: air-frying, baking, toasting, broiling, reheating and roasting, with the option to infuse steam, for different texture preferences and appetites." Our Place doesn't often have sales this good, so take advantage of this $46 discount while you can. Save $46 | Editor-approved $149 at Our Place

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $88 $120 Save $32 | Lowest price ever This weeknight-friendly cooker heats up in a jiffy and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. (We'll be awaiting our Super Bowl party invite!) Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, which is also its all-time low. Save $32 | Lowest price ever $88 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer $120 $200 Save $80 You can't write an air fryer roundup without including a Ninja, and what sets this unit apart from the rest is its clever two-basket design. That means you can cook veggies on one side and your protein of choice on the other — and at the same time. We rarely see it dip lower than it is now, so our advice? Add it to your cart, stat. $120 at Amazon