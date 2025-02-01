Shoppers are buying multiples of this flattering tie-knot sweater, down to $20

'Looks equally cute with leggings as it does with a skirt': Over 25,000 shoppers give this lightweight waffle knit 5 stars.

When you invest in transitional pieces — items you can wear from one season to the next — you can easily cut down on closet clutter, making each item work harder for its spot in your wardrobe. One great transitional top is the iWollence Waffle Knit Sweater, one of the highest-rated cardigans on Amazon, now down to just $20. It's lightweight and great for layering when the winter weather turns especially cold.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We haven't seen the price on this trendy top drop any lower for years, and it wasn't even marked down this much (over 30%) for Prime Day. At $20, you know you're getting a great deal — and considering tons of reviewers are buying extras, you can easily pick up two or three at a sweet savings.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This tie-knot sweater is delightfully baggy (especially if you order one size up), so it's perfect for lazy weekends or long travel days. The textured waffle knit fabric gives it a little dimension and makes it snag-free, so no need to worry if you toss it in the back of your car or roll it up in a suitcase. It's cute and casual, and you'll have a hard time choosing just one color, especially since it comes in over 20 shades. Amazon shoppers love how versatile it is — it's a little bit longer in the back, and you can shorten it as much as you want or tighten it as much as you want — and that you can wear it year-round.

We're knot kidding — a flick of the wrist turns this top from merely comfortable to effortlessly stylish! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This stylish sweater has earned a five-star rating from more than 25,000 Amazon reviewers — many of whom admit to buying more than one.

Pros 👍

"I absolutely love how flattering this shirt is," wrote one reviewer. "I've recently put on some pounds and this shirt hides it very well. I love how you can tie the shirt at different lengths if you choose and how the V-neck shows off your collarbone."

"It's super breathable so even though it's long-sleeved, I have been wearing it through the summer," said a second shopper. "Looks equally cute with leggings as it does with a skirt. It's very soft and falls nicely. I love versatile pieces like this."

"Buy more than one color," advised this impressed customer. "When you get this shirt home, you’ll be sorry you didn't order multiple colors. It will be your favorite go-to transitional top. It's lightweight for spring and summer but can definitely be layered for fall and winter."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers advise wearing an undershirt or tank top. "Gaps a little at the buttons but so comfy and washes up beautifully," wrote one. Agreed this fan: "The way you tie it matters. My first tie was just a plain old double knot, but it left a gap between the last button and the tie. I didn't like that. The second tie, I held the pieces of material together and looped them around together and presto, the gap was gone. I really think it looks much better the second way."

The loose fit is also worth considering, some buyers caution. "Shirt is overall very cute and fits well," noted a wearer. "I’m normally a small and ordered a small, however, it fits very loosely. Could have gotten away with ordering an XS."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

