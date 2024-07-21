Shoppers in their 50s rave about this vitamin C serum and it's down to $13

Loaded with antioxidants, this elixir may help smooth fine lines: 'My skin felt smoother and brighter.'

Skin care is an ever-evolving task. You might think you're on top of things when you apply your sunscreen and moisturizer and spend a few extra minutes removing your makeup and double cleansing at night, but then another potion hits your radar. If you're noticing large pores or dull skin, it could be time to add a vitamin C serum to your routine. This one from Tree of Life brightens and leaves skin looking youthful with just a few drops.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Quality skin care products can cost a pretty penny — we've tested and picked out the best vitamin C serums which have price tags of up to $84, but if you're new to this game, at just $13 with tens of thousands of five-star ratings, this one is a total steal.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that reduces damage from free radicals, which are known for accelerating signs of aging. It also helps to stimulate collagen to keep skin looking youthful and plump. But the most common benefit is that it brightens the complexion overall and fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

This serum is also packed with other dermatologist-tested ingredients, like organic aloe and jojoba for moisturizing, and witch hazel, which minimizes the appearance of pores. The formula's stellar combination leaves skin hydrated and dewy — sans a greasy finish.

Whether you're fresh-faced or fighting the ravages of time, this vitamin C serum should be part of your restorative regimen. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 22,000 five-star customers rave about the serum's benefits for the skin.

Pros 👍

"It’s magic!" one serum user exclaimed. "My skin felt smoother and brighter after just one use, and has continued to feel great after now a week of using this product."

Even reviewers with mature skin turn to the serum for a restored complexion.

One shared: "This is the best-kept inexpensive secret. I use vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid serum and the retinol serum from this company, and it is a bomb and so inexpensive! I have used expensive products, and they don't work anywhere near as good as Tree of Life serums. I highly recommend this to anyone and especially people like me over 70. I look like I'm in my 50s."

"I have been using this for just about a week and already notice so much of a difference," another shopper wrote. "I am almost 50 and have a lot of sun damage ... mostly to my chest area. Wrinkled and crepey, this has made a huge difference in a week! I will definitely be getting more. Maybe by the gallon? Lol."

Cons 👎

"My acne spots go away faster and my face looks brighter. I have sensitive skin, and this product does not irritate me at all," wrote another fan. "Doesn’t smell amazing, but I’m glad it doesn’t have added fragrance, since that tends to irritate my skin. Overall I definitely recommend!"

"I have been using it for just over a week, and can truly say that my skin is very soft and even a little plumper," a rave reviewer wrote, adding: "It's thicker, so it takes a bit longer to dry upon contact. Also, it's sticky. Unless I put a moisturizer on after application to mask the stickiness it's a little yuck to touch."

Vitamin C is great for applying in the morning, and at night? How about this highly rated retinol serum, which also happens to be on sale?

"I have been using this for just under 30 days now, that's why I waited to do a review. I wanted to give it a real honest chance. I do find that it has made a difference in my complexion. The lines around my mouth and crow's feet have diminished, as well as the very fine lines on my forehead. I am super, super happy. I have been converted. This will be my new staple in my beauty regimen," wrote a satisfied shopper.

