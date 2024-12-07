Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats — and they're down to $20 at Amazon

Big-brand headphones can be super expensive — like, more than $200 type of expensive. But that's in large part because of high-end features you might not necessarily ever use. If what you want is reliable, comfortable and wireless cans, then iJoy Wireless Headphones — on sale at Amazon for $20 — could be the solution for you.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Some fans say they prefer these headphones to big-name brands like Sony and Beats — headphones that'll likely set you back $200 to $400. Sure, you'll miss out on some features, but fans say the iJoy headphones are more comfortable and are close in terms of sound. And when it comes to spending $20 or $400, it's a clear choice. While the headphones in black are the only ones on sale, they're also available in six other colors with prices varying, but no more than a few dollars.

Why do I need this? 🧐

With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume. How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio.

Now hear this: You can rock out in all the colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality, and the iJoy really delivers — more than 61,000 shoppers give these a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I love these, the sound is about as good as my Beats and for the fantastic price they are better," said an enthusiastic shopper. "I'm a music therapist so I've had years of ear training in University and performances. I can tell a little difference from my Beats but the average person probably won't. I use these for watching tv late at night so I don't disturb my husband who isn't a night owl like me."

“They hold their charge for several hours and the sound is very clear,” wrote one five-star fan. "I didn’t realize that they also had the ability to receive and play FM radio on their own (with static) so was kind of strange experience when I hit the pause button on my audiobook and started hearing music and talking (I reconnected my phone and the Bluetooth took over again fine)."

This shopper put it best: "These headphones have an amazing sound! Seriously reminds me of surround sound in a movie theater. Amazing sound!! Very comfortable on my head and ears too!! Earpieces are very cushiony!"

Cons 👎

"The only con I have experienced is that if I wear them for a longer period of time, at some point my ears (on the outside) will start to hurt a bit," revealed one reviewer. "But that’s not a deal breaker. I just take it as a sign to either take them off or switch to my AirPods."

Another reviewer agreed: "The headphones do hurt my ears a bit after a couple hours, but maybe my ears are on the bigger side."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

