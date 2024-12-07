We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats — and they're down to $20 at Amazon
With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, they're both practical and stylish.
Big-brand headphones can be super expensive — like, more than $200 type of expensive. But that's in large part because of high-end features you might not necessarily ever use. If what you want is reliable, comfortable and wireless cans, then iJoy Wireless Headphones — on sale at Amazon for $20 — could be the solution for you.
According to over 61,000 (!) Amazon reviewers, these headphones deliver excellent audio and then some. The jaw-dropping low price makes this purchase a no-brainer.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
Some fans say they prefer these headphones to big-name brands like Sony and Beats — headphones that'll likely set you back $200 to $400. Sure, you'll miss out on some features, but fans say the iJoy headphones are more comfortable and are close in terms of sound. And when it comes to spending $20 or $400, it's a clear choice. While the headphones in black are the only ones on sale, they're also available in six other colors with prices varying, but no more than a few dollars.
Why do I need this? 🧐
With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume. How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio.
What reviewers say 💬
Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality, and the iJoy really delivers — more than 61,000 shoppers give these a five-star rating.
Pros 👍
"I love these, the sound is about as good as my Beats and for the fantastic price they are better," said an enthusiastic shopper. "I'm a music therapist so I've had years of ear training in University and performances. I can tell a little difference from my Beats but the average person probably won't. I use these for watching tv late at night so I don't disturb my husband who isn't a night owl like me."
“They hold their charge for several hours and the sound is very clear,” wrote one five-star fan. "I didn’t realize that they also had the ability to receive and play FM radio on their own (with static) so was kind of strange experience when I hit the pause button on my audiobook and started hearing music and talking (I reconnected my phone and the Bluetooth took over again fine)."
This shopper put it best: "These headphones have an amazing sound! Seriously reminds me of surround sound in a movie theater. Amazing sound!! Very comfortable on my head and ears too!! Earpieces are very cushiony!"
Cons 👎
"The only con I have experienced is that if I wear them for a longer period of time, at some point my ears (on the outside) will start to hurt a bit," revealed one reviewer. "But that’s not a deal breaker. I just take it as a sign to either take them off or switch to my AirPods."
Another reviewer agreed: "The headphones do hurt my ears a bit after a couple hours, but maybe my ears are on the bigger side."
The headphones are in black are the only ones on sale, but for a few dollars more you can pick them up in colors like pink, lime and orange.
