Shoppers say this Amazon washing machine gel is 'pure magic' for removing mould and mildew — and it’s under $20

It can be used to clean everything from washing machines to shower tiles.

This 'magic' cleaning gel will remove mould and mildew from your household appliances, grout and more. (Photos via Amazon)

Sometimes, no matter how often you clean, areas exposed to repeated moisture — like washing machines, bathtubs, sinks and grout — can become breeding grounds for stubborn mould and mildew. Although mould is a less-than-welcome guest in your home, you don't have to stress. Shoppers say this washing machine gel from Amazon Canada works better than anything they've tried, sharing that it was "the only product that worked."

This cleaning gel can be used on virtually any household nook or cranny infested by mould or tough stains. From your washing machine seal to the caulk in your bathroom, simply apply the gel and let it do the work for you. Keep scrolling for all the details on this game-changing cleaning product.

The details

Designed to effectively remove tough stains and mould in even the most hard-to-reach spots, the thick gel formula of this cleaner allows it to cling onto surfaces without dripping. So you can even use it on tile walls without worrying about it sliding down.

All you have to do is apply the gel to an affected area and wait four to ten hours for it to work its magic. Then, simply wipe it off to reveal the spotless results. Keep in mind that for tougher spots, it may take two treatments to clean the area fully.

The gel can be used to clean washing machines and fridge seals, sinks, walls, tile, grout caulk, bathtubs, showers, window frames and more. With such a powerful, concentrated formula, it's safe to assume wearing gloves and a mask during application is a good idea.

What shoppers are saying

This household cleaning gel from Amazon has 3,900 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Customers swear by this product, claiming it "works like a charm."

One shopper shared that their washing machine was clean "after only [two] hours." They said they will continue to use this gel product over sprays.

Another happy customer explained that they had previously given up on finding a way to remove the mould in their washer door seal. They used various household cleaners to no avail — until they tried this. "I am amazed, and I will be buying more," they exclaimed.

The gel worked great for most customers, but there were a couple of complaints about it taking multiple treatments to get the desired results.

Before and after using the Household Washing Machine Cleaner. (Photo via Amazon)

Household Washing Machine Cleaner $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon Canada

The verdict

Avoid an expensive visit from professionals by investing just $16 on this cleaning gel from Amazon. Customers say it works better than any other treatment they've tried and will continue to purchase it when pesky mould inevitably forms in trouble spots. Still unsure? The seller promises satisfaction, claiming they will "refund every penny if you don't like it!"