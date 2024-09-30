Shoppers say this hair dryer is 'very close' to a Dyson — it's $28 with Prime

In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard. But it comes with a $429 price tag, putting it out of reach for most people. However ... there's an alternative on sale for $28 with Prime that shoppers swear holds its own against the mighty Supersonic. It's from the folks at Loveps, and it belongs in your cart, pronto.

Why is it a good deal?

Um, you saw what we said above about this hair dryer being comparable to the pricey Dyson, right? Oh, and this particular model is also only available at Amazon — you won't find it marked down cheaper elsewhere.

Why do I need this?

The Loveps hair dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving you a smooth look.

It also boasts 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want. Toggle between low and high speeds, along with three heat settings for a customized blow-dry experience. Worth noting: A slew of shoppers swear this dryer is quiet, even at high speeds.

There's even a foldable handle, so you can make your dryer compact for easy storage or travel. The dryer comes with its own diffuser and concentrator nozzle that attach magnetically, allowing you to do curly or straight styles. Plus, you can choose from multiple colors, though you'll get the best savings in purple and pastel pink among other shades if you're a Prime shopper.

What reviewers say

With more than 3,700 perfect reviews, this hair dryer is a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers.

Pros

"I was so surprised with the quality of this blow dryer!" raved a satisfied reviewer. "It's a bargain at the price they are charging. I love the magnetic attachments! The handle twists to fold down to make it super compact and easy to pack for travel. It's powerful, not super noisy, sleek, very close to the very expensive Dyson."

"I want to start out by saying that I have a LOT of hair," said a second shopper. "It's thick and long, so I usually let it air dry because I hate how long it takes to blow dry. With that said, I do have times when I have no other option than to blow dry my hair, especially since I recently cut curtain bangs that require more styling. ... I was instantly attracted to this because it reminded me of one that Dyson sells, but it is way too expensive for a hair dryer. Figured I'd give this a try and I love it! I am shocked at how light it is and how quiet it is. I was so used to my old one that I just thought that's how all hair dryers were, but boy was I wrong! Very happy with this purchase for a small fraction of the cost of these other brands."

"This hair dryer fits well in my hand, isn't heavy at all," wrote another grateful user. "The dryer does a great job drying my hair. Let me add another great point. I have issues sometimes holding objects due to arthritis and wrist pain. This works really well for me. It not heavy and not a huge dryer and fits well in my hand."

"I had a Dyson blow dryer and it broke. ... For an almost $500 blow dryer, it should outlast $50 blow dryers from Target," said a convert. "This blow dryer is not a Dyson, but comparing it to a Dyson, it almost is. It's a bit heavier, the look is a bit more plastic than sleek, and performance is less strong on the airflow. So, it takes a few minutes longer to blow dry. The results are very similar, and overall, it's super close to the Dyson. I would give it 8/10 for how similar it is."

Cons

A few users say their strands have gotten tangled in this dryer's intake. "This is really the perfect blow dryer for my needs," said one. "Only drawback is that every once in a while my hair would get caught in the vent at other end of dryer, but I was able to get it out without ripping my hair out of my head."

"I thought it could be hotter, but it actually dried my thick hair rather quickly without extreme heat that would cause damage. Only gave four stars because my hair gets caught," agreed another. "It's been virtually impossible to find a dryer that doesn't do this."

"No cold-burst option was a big surprise," a final reviewer said. "However, the sleek design, portability and power make up for that missing function."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

