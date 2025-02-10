Shoppers say this Kate Spade tote is 'everything' — and it’s $330 off at Nordstrom Rack

As someone who is a shopper by trade (and hobby), I can confidently say that there are few things harder to shop for than the perfect tote bag. Why? It's your BFF but in bag form. The mystical, all-important tote needs to hold anything and everything (from your wallet to your laptop), compliment any and every outfit in your closet, take you from work to dinner and, most importantly, look cute as hell. Well, one day I was mindlessly scrolling through Nordstrom Rack and found one that hit all the marks: the Kate Spade Rosie Leather Tote Bag. It's simple and stylish — and 65% off at Nordstrom Rack.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

In the risk of stating the obvious, bags — especially nice leather totes — can get pricey. This Kate Spade tote, normally clocking in at $500, is no exception. However, slashing the price by 65% brings the designer bag down to a much more palatable $170 for a grand total of $329 in savings. Sweet, right?

Why do I need this? 🤔

Not to be dramatic (I'm kidding, I love being dramatic), but a tote bag can make or break your day, month, year, life, etc. — and the Rosie is top-tier. Elegant and classic without being boring, it looks just as good with a polished office-appropriate 'fit as it does with a chill white-tee-and-jeans combo. And thanks to the sporty-chic straps, it's right at home with your favorite pair of leggings and a sweatshirt — whether or not you actually take it to the gym.

The bag is made from soft pebble leather and features a two-way lining. The interior also comes with a variety of organizer pockets so you can keep all of your daily essentials handy from your water bottle to your laptop — no lip balm left behind. Oh, and the double straps make it so easy to carry as a shoulder bag or a tote.

Versatile, chic and timeless, you're going to have separation anxiety when you're not using this tote. (Nordstrom Rack)

What reviewers say 💬

One of Nordstrom Rack's best sellers, the Kate Spade tote has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. And reviewers have also deemed it worthy of that "bag BFF" status.

"This bag is such a great bag," explained a five-star reviewer. "I bought it to use as a work bag and it also works great for travel as a carry-on." On the straps, the same reviewer wrote that the short ones are "perfect to hook over the handle" and the "longer, sportier striped handles are a great length as a shoulder bag."

The above fan, who was initially sold by the storage options, also found that it came set and ready to use: "The leather is so buttery soft, it was broken in within a day or two! It took no time at all."

"The cutest tote," wrote a second five-star reviewer. "It's everything a tote can be and more. Plus, fine leather."

Other reviewers have noted that it's "perfect for travel" along with being "sporty and versatile." Another, who uses it as an everyday tote, described it as "lightweight and roomy."

While it was the Rosie tote that initially caught my eye, Nordstrom Rack is stocked with discounted Kate Spade bags. From crossbodies to satchels, there are a ton of options (59 to be exact!) on sale — all under $170. So, I rounded up some of my favorites to get you started on your bag-shopping expedition.

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Rosie Leather Bucket Bag $150 $399 Save $249 Fun fact: The Rosie tote has a matching bucket bag. Available in black, camel, and a fiery magenta, this style is just as classic yet sporty as its tote bag sibling. With a drawstring top closure and adjustable crossbody strap, it's great for those on-the-run days. (There's even a cute little coin purse that comes with it.) $150 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Small Bleeker Crossbody Bag $100 $198 Save $98 Even though it's less than pleasant, spring is coming soon. One way to bring the sunshine until then is this absolutely darling little pink bag. It's made of a soft saffiano leather and, despite the small size, can fit your phone, wallet, keys and a pack of gum or two thanks to the (many) interior pockets. $100 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Laptop Tote Bag $170 $449 Save $279 Another Kate Spade tote worthy of your time, the Staci tote is specifically designed to fit a laptop, taking you to and from work. The vintage-style leather keeps things soft and girly, but the spacious interior has room for all of the tech gear you need for the office. Pro tip: Leave a spare phone charger in there. $170 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag $100 $279 Save $179 Just like the brand does with totes, Kate Spade kills it in the crossbody bag department. Great for hands-free adventures, you can throw this bag on over your chest and forget it's even there. The long strap features an adjustable belt buckle, which is so much chicer than the plastic loops. This camel is classic, but you can also grab it in five other shades. $100 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade Leather Shoulder Bag $160 $449 Save $289 The name of this purse says it all. The leather shoulder bag features a luxe, pebbled leather, an adjustable crossbody strap and top handle. Interior compartments keep your essentials neat and organized while the two-way zipper keeps them secure. Plus, it's slouchy enough to lean into the revamped hobo bag trend while still feeling classic. $160 at Nordstrom Rack

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.