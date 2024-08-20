Shoppers see 'new hair growth' after using this anti-thinning set, down to $25

It's a common experience, especially as we age: taking a nice long shower at the end of the day, only to find a clump of hair in the drain substantial enough to fashion a miniature wig. Is there a transplant-free, chemical-free way to turn back the hands of time? We've found a great option: the L Luseta B-Complex Shampoo and Conditioner Set, a dynamic hair-growth-promoting duo with natural ingredients, high Amazon ratings and a low, low price — just $25 for the pair, down from $35.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At over 30% off — just $25 for the set, down from $35 — this duo is down to the lowest price we've seen this year outside of Prime Day. That means you're getting a great bargain, and at just $12.50 per bottle, the prices are comparable to other quality shampoos and conditioners ... and certainly less expensive than most salon-quality offerings.

Why do I need this? 🤔

L Luseta's B-Complex Shampoo and Conditioner Set is designed to promote hair growth and thickening with a formula that contains biotin, caffeine, niacinamide and camellia extract, among other hair-loving components. Each of these natural ingredients has been extensively studied, and here's what researchers found:

Biotin : In a medical study testing the use of biotin for hair loss, investigators found that in all cases, subjects "showed evidence of clinical improvement after receiving biotin." Biotin is a popular supplement for those wanting to improve the look and feel of their hair and nails, and there have been many reports of users noticing a difference when incorporating it either internally or topically.

Caffeine : This staple of beverages like sodas and coffee has also been shown to encourage hair growth. Lab studies indicate that caffeine stimulates the hair follicles to remain in the growing phase for a longer period, resulting in reduced hair loss overall.

Niacinamide : A skin-care mainstay, niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3) helps increase blood flow to the scalp, strengthen existing strands and decrease hair fall.

Camellia extract: This lesser-known ingredient, an oil obtained from the leaves of certain tea plants, helps promote and regulate hair growth. It does this by moisturizing strands and restoring the health of dry, damaged hair.

Pretty legit, right? Even better, both the shampoo and conditioner are safe to use on color-treated and keratin-treated hair, contain no harsh chemicals, sulfates or parabens, and have not been tested on animals.

Too much hair in the drain or the brush? Take this anti-thinning set for a whirl. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 10,000 Amazon reviewers have given the L Luseta shampoo and conditioner line a flawless five stars, with over 1,000 of those perfect reviews for the B-Complex set alone.

Pros 👍

"Ten days ago, my hairdresser trimmed my hair, and reported that I had new hair growth everywhere she looked," wrote a satisfied shopper. "And I can also see new growth right at the hairline on the top and sides of my head. ... By the time 14 days of use rolled around, I was stunned at the noticeable decrease in loose hairs running down the drain when I washed my hair each morning. ... As of this morning, no more than three or four hairs found their way to the bathtub drain."

Another reviewer raved, "I have struggled with hair loss due to medication for over 10 years. ... I noticed my hair seemed thicker and fuller after the first wash! I have tried other products that were full of chemicals, and they did not work nearly as well. I am seeing a lot of new growth over the past month since I started using this shampoo and conditioner. My hair is soft and feels healthy. Can't wait to see how much more it will grow. I will never use a different shampoo and conditioner again."

"After menopause and radiation for cancer, my hair was falling out when I showered," shared a final fan. "I purchased Luseta B-Complex ... I didn't notice anything for about two months. Then I noticed only a few strands being lost when I shower instead of a handful. ... It has helped my hair feel thicker and me feel more confident!"

Cons 👎

Some users say the scent is underwhelming. "The smell is not bad, it is just not pleasing to me," confessed one. "Love how this product makes my hair feel and look," another wrote. "The only thing is my daughter doesn't like the smell."

The thickness of the formula is also an issue for some. "The shampoo is good, but it's so thick, it hardly comes out of the pump!" lamented one customer.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $37 $70 Save $33 See at Amazon

Style

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Top $20 $27 Save $7 See at Amazon

Warner's Easy Does It Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $23 $70 Save $47 See at Amazon