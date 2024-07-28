Shopping event showcases local craftsmanship

Arts-based organisation The Strand Collective is bringing together a range of stalls [BBC]

Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market is set to host a special event on Saturday, showcasing creative talent living in the Lancashire town.

Arts-based organisation The Strand Collective is bringing together a range of stalls offering crafts, beverages, music and street food, as part of an initiative to provide a platform for independent businesses.

Called The Makers’ Market, the aim is to foster community connections and encourage local shopping.

Megan Brown, of The Strand Collective, said the main goal was "to uplift the local independent creative community, by providing a platform to showcase their talents on the Fylde Coast".

“Each of our traders brings high-quality, handmade goods that epitomise artistic craftsmanship," she said.

"From delightful treats to captivating art and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."

The event is being held at the council-owned Abingdon Street Market which has undergone a major overhaul in recent years to create a food hall and trading area, thanks to a £3.6m injection of government cash.

