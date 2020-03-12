All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 39 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s Bachelor finale, we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...

Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Length: Engaged for three weeks

3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Length: Engaged for four weeks

Story continues