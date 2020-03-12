All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 39 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s Bachelor finale, we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...

Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Length: Engaged for three weeks

3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Length: Engaged for four weeks

4. 'The Bachelor' Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz

Length: Engaged for five weeks

5. 'The Bachelor' Season 8: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone

Length: Dated for five weeks

6. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

Length: Engaged for 1.5 months

7. 'The Bachelor' Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier

Length: Dated for seven weeks

8. 'The Bachelor' Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Length: Engaged for two months

9. 'The Bachelorette' Season 3: Jerry Ferris and Jennifer Schefft

Length: Dated for two months

10. 'The Bachelorette' Season 15: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

Length: Engaged for 2 months

11. 'The Bachelor' Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin

Length: Dated for three months

12. 'The Bachelorette' Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Length: Engaged for three months

13. 'The Bachelor' Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

Length: Engaged for three months

14. 'The Bachelor' Season 24: Peter Weber and Hannah Ann

Length: Engaged for three months

15. 'The Bachelor' Season 15: Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Womack (not a typo) came back in season 15 and managed to stay engaged for four (inconsecutive) months. Small victories!

16. 'The Bachelor' Season 14: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Length: Engaged for four months

17. 'The Bachelor' Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson

Length: Dated for five months

18. 'The Bachelor' Season 21: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

Length: Engaged for five months

19. 'The Bachelorette' Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

Length: Engaged for five months

20. 'The Bachelorette' Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Length: Engaged for six months

21. 'The Bachelor' Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh

Length: Dated for seven months

22. 'The Bachelor' Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Length: Dated for seven months

23. 'The Bachelor' Season 16: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

Length: Engaged for eight (inconsecutive) months

24. 'The Bachelor' Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell

Length: Dated for nine months

25. 'The Bachelorette' Season 2: Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee

Length: Engaged for one year

26. 'The Bachelorette' Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Length: Engaged for one year

27. 'The Bachelor' Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Length: Engaged for one year, two months

28. 'The Bachelorette' Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Length: Engaged for one year, three months

29. 'The Bachelorette' Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Length: Engaged for three years

30. 'The Bachelor' Season 7: Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice

Length: Dated for four (inconsecutive) years

31. 'The Bachelor' Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Length: Engaged for five years

Couples Still Together

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 23: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Together for: 6+ months

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham

Together for: 1+ years

They are parents to a daughter named Alessi (5-months).

3. 'The Bachelorette' Season 13: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Together for: 2+ years

4. 'The Bachelorette' Season 12: Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Together for: 3+ years

5. 'The Bachelorette' Season 9: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Together for: 6+ years

They have two sons, Asher (3) and Zander (11-months). 

6. 'The Bachelor' Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Together for: 7+ years

They have two sons, Samuel (3) and Isaiah (1), and are currently expecting their third child.

7. 'The Bachelorette' Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Together for: 8+ years

They also have two children: Fordham “Ford” Rhys (5) and Essex “Essie” Reese (3).

8. 'The Bachelorette' Season 1: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Together for: 17+ years

All hail Trista and Ryan! Rehn and Sutter are the ultimate Bachelor couple and have two kids, Maxwell (12) and Blakesley (10), to prove it.

