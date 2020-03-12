All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 39 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s Bachelor finale, we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.
1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...
Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.
2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft
Length: Engaged for three weeks
3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst
Length: Engaged for four weeks
4. 'The Bachelor' Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz
Length: Engaged for five weeks
5. 'The Bachelor' Season 8: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone
Length: Dated for five weeks
6. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin
Length: Engaged for 1.5 months
7. 'The Bachelor' Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier
Length: Dated for seven weeks
8. 'The Bachelor' Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Length: Engaged for two months
9. 'The Bachelorette' Season 3: Jerry Ferris and Jennifer Schefft
Length: Dated for two months
10. 'The Bachelorette' Season 15: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt
Length: Engaged for 2 months
11. 'The Bachelor' Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin
Length: Dated for three months
12. 'The Bachelorette' Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
Length: Engaged for three months
13. 'The Bachelor' Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
Length: Engaged for three months
14. 'The Bachelor' Season 24: Peter Weber and Hannah Ann
Length: Engaged for three months
15. 'The Bachelor' Season 15: Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Womack (not a typo) came back in season 15 and managed to stay engaged for four (inconsecutive) months. Small victories!
16. 'The Bachelor' Season 14: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi
Length: Engaged for four months
17. 'The Bachelor' Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson
Length: Dated for five months
18. 'The Bachelor' Season 21: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi
Length: Engaged for five months
19. 'The Bachelorette' Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak
Length: Engaged for five months
20. 'The Bachelorette' Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
Length: Engaged for six months
21. 'The Bachelor' Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh
Length: Dated for seven months
22. 'The Bachelor' Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft
Length: Dated for seven months
23. 'The Bachelor' Season 16: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson
Length: Engaged for eight (inconsecutive) months
24. 'The Bachelor' Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell
Length: Dated for nine months
25. 'The Bachelorette' Season 2: Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee
Length: Engaged for one year
26. 'The Bachelorette' Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
Length: Engaged for one year
27. 'The Bachelor' Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Length: Engaged for one year, two months
28. 'The Bachelorette' Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
Length: Engaged for one year, three months
29. 'The Bachelorette' Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Length: Engaged for three years
30. 'The Bachelor' Season 7: Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice
Length: Dated for four (inconsecutive) years
31. 'The Bachelor' Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado
Length: Engaged for five years
Couples Still Together
1. 'The Bachelor' Season 23: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
Together for: 6+ months
2. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham
Together for: 1+ years
They are parents to a daughter named Alessi (5-months).
3. 'The Bachelorette' Season 13: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Together for: 2+ years
4. 'The Bachelorette' Season 12: Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
Together for: 3+ years
5. 'The Bachelorette' Season 9: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Together for: 6+ years
They have two sons, Asher (3) and Zander (11-months).
6. 'The Bachelor' Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Together for: 7+ years
They have two sons, Samuel (3) and Isaiah (1), and are currently expecting their third child.
7. 'The Bachelorette' Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
Together for: 8+ years
They also have two children: Fordham “Ford” Rhys (5) and Essex “Essie” Reese (3).
8. 'The Bachelorette' Season 1: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
Together for: 17+ years
All hail Trista and Ryan! Rehn and Sutter are the ultimate Bachelor couple and have two kids, Maxwell (12) and Blakesley (10), to prove it.
