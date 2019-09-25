We Shouldn't Expect to See Much of Jack in 'This Is Us' Season 5

The Big Three is gearing up for season 5! Though the show won't air until fall 2020 (and season 4 is just starting), we’re already looking forward to seeing what Randall, Kate, Kevin, and the rest of the gang are going to be up to. Here’s everything we know about what we believe is the second to last season of This Is Us .

This Is Us season 5 will return next September.

The past four seasons have been slated for late September premieres, so we’re predicting it’ll return on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST. We’re also predicting that season 4 will start with The Big Three’s birthday, so season 5 will probably follow suit.

There are so many ways to watch This Is Us season 5.

If you don’t catch the first airing, you can typically watch new episodes via NBC’s on-demand feature 24 hours after they air. The show will also be available for streaming at NBC.com/this-is-us/episodes . The NBC app additionally has episodes you can download, and Hulu subscribers can stream an episode the day after it airs. There’s even a live TV function on Hulu that will allow you to tune in on your mobile device.

The entire cast should return (and include new faces).

The cast is expanding in a big way for season 4, so season 5 should offer familiar faces and exciting newcomers. The staples on the show ⁠— Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Chris Sullivan (Toby), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), and Mandy Moore (Rebecca) ⁠— are definitely going to be there. In the meantime, we’ll keep checking for hints of actors joining the cast.

Season 5 is the second to last season of the show.

We hate to see it go, but all good things must come to an end. We know this because showrunner Isaac Aptaker previously said the team was working on “three seasons in the future” while season 3 was airing.

"I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it's a really satisfying end place that makes sense, and it feels like they've watched something that is a complete piece of work because that's really how we're trying to plan it," Aptaker said in the same interview. "We've had this end in mind for a long time, so we're able to plan for it and try to make it feel like it's a whole, as opposed to a series that's going to go endlessly."

We’ll see less of Jack’s character in future seasons.

As much as we love Milo, showrunners have said that it’s time to narrow in on the other characters’ storylines. In an interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, Dan Fogelman told us that most of Jack’s story was told in season 3.

“We are starting to move towards new chapters … with The Big Three,” he said about season 4. “Some of the more mysterious or dramatic pulls of the series might start falling into the hands of some of our other characters.”

Is he referring to Kate and Toby? Beth and Randall? Kevin? Rebecca? We’ll just have to wait and see. Check back here for more the latest on This Is Us season 5!

