Show the world what you’re made of, Prince of Wales tells England

The Prince of Wales congratulates Trent Alexander-Arnold after England's win against Switzerland - Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty

The Prince of Wales has encouraged the England team to “show the world what you’re made of” ahead of the country’s Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Writing on the Kensington Palace official social channels, Prince William said: “We are so proud of you all @‌England, just one last push to finish the job!

“Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W.”

'We are so proud of you all @‌England', the Prince wrote on the Kensington Palace official social channels - Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Prince, 42, who is president of the Football Association, will travel to watch the game in person tomorrow.

It will mark the third time that the royal has flown to Germany to cheer on England since the Euro group stages.

It comes after the King posed with actor Idris Elba on Friday while holding the country’s football shirts.

After England defeated the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, the monarch sent his personal congratulations to the team, urging them to secure victory against Spain in the final without “any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama”.

The King conveyed a message to manager Gareth Southgate and his team five minutes after the final whistle blew as England beat the Dutch 2-1 in Dortmund.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

The message was signed: “Charles R”.

The Prince with Gareth Southgate, the England manager - Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace

A few minutes later, Prince William hailed Ollie Watkins’ 90th-minute goal that secured the victory.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! Finalists. W.”

The Prince was last in Germany on Saturday July 6 to see England win their quarter-final match against Switzerland.

The morning after England’s semi-final win he apologised for his “hoarse” voice as he delivered a speech about his mission to end homelessness.

The Prince told guests at the event in Brixton, south London, that he has “got a hoarse voice after last night”, as he enthused over a “hell of a goal”.