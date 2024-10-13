Showtrial season two ending explained: did Justin kill Marcus?

Showtrial season two follows a police officer named Justin Mitchell, who is accused of the murder of climate activist Marcus Calderwood. Marcus, who was killed in a hit and run, names Justin in his dying declaration - but did he really do it?

With several different suspects and conflicting evidence, what happened in the season two finale? Find out here…

Did Justin kill Marcus?

Despite repeatedly proclaiming his innocence, Justin eventually admits that it was him who killed Marcus Calderwood in a hit and run after struggling with a traumatic car crash where a pregnant woman died in front of him - after an ambulance was unable to reach her in time during a climate protest.

Justin centred his fury at Marcus for the tragic incident, which left him traumatised. He eventually admits that, after confronting Marcus at his home, he followed him during his bike ride and hit him - claiming that he didn't move Marcus' body - only took the bike and helmet from the scene.

Showtrial season two was released in October (Peter Marley)

How was Patrick Norris involved?

Justin later tells Sam the whole truth, Marcus' neighbour Patrick Norris promised to write off his gambling debts if he killed Marcus, with whom he had an ongoing dispute over having to pay a fee for removing a tree. Justin admitted that he was concerned about what would happen to him or Sandra if he didn't go through with the murder - and still refused to implicate Norris to keep Sandra safe.

Showtrial season 2 focuses on the murder of a climate change protester

Justin said: "It wasn't a deep state, or big oil or lizard people. Sometimes you've got to remember the smaller picture… That tree. It ate him up."

Although it's clear that Patrick is involved in the murder, he charters a private plane to Ecuador and escapes justice. However, DI Southgate is determined to pursue him to gain justice in the case.

Was Justin found guilty?

Despite changing his plea to manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility, including that the police knew that Justin was mentally unwell, journalist Felix Owusu discovered that Norris' partner had purchased a new set of bike pedals after the hit and run, which was crucial evidence and sees Justin convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Michael Socha stars in Showtrial season 2

Despite Sam's promises to appeal the "politically motivated" sentence, Justin admits that he plans to die by suicide, saying: "I won't serve a single year in a cage."

What happened with Laila and Sam?

Meanwhile, Laila made up with her sister after discovering that her sister only cut her out of her life - and threatened her with ruining her career - because Laila patronisingly referred to her as her "half-sister" as a put down during their last meeting - and the pair reluctantly make up and become civil.

Sam also made things up with Mani, who was devastated after discovering that his father had been looking up suicide methods. After an episode of working through their issues, their relationship appears to be capable of being repaired by the finale.