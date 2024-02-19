Sick of waiting for Birkenstock Bostons to come back in stock? Check out these amaze dupes

Instagram @hannahlewisstylist - Getty Images

If you hadn't already noticed, all the cool girls are wearing Birkenstock Bostons right now. Yep, what started as a lockdown trend has well and truly turned into a fashion phenomenon. And after seeing Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie (who can forget the life-changing scene in Barbie where she swaps out stilettos for a pair of *iconic* pink Birkenstock sandals?!), we're more obsessed with the heritage German shoe brand than ever.

Don't get us wrong, Birkenstocks have been on the radar for a looong time – I mean, the company's roots can be traced back as far as 1774, people. But really, it's only been lately that the signature cork-soled shoes have made it onto the most stylish of feet.

In fact, what was once previously seen as a fashion faux pas – socks with sandals – has now become a trend in its own right, with many influencers and celebs rocking the socks n' slipper vibe and making Birkenstocks winter-appropriate. Talk about a true shoe all-rounder.

It's safe to say our love for Birkie's Bostons runs deep – and who can blame us really, like we needed another excuse to wear our slippers outdoors? Basically, after our wardrobes became way more casual (thanks lockdown), the days of squeezing our feet into uncomfortable shoes went out the window and mule styles were put right back on the map.

The only issue is... we are totally not alone in our adoration for these Birkenstock suede numbers. In fact, the fashion set are so in love with Bostons that these babies are rarely ever in stock. And if you do manage a miracle and track 'em down, you might be surprised to learn they will set you back up to £150. *Cry*.

But fear not, as we have found some hella amazing lookalikes on the high street to fill the Boston-shaped hole in your life. So, if you're sick of waiting for your size to finally drop or are simply on a budget this year, keep scrolling to see the best Birkenstock dupes to shop now.

For the biggest savings check out Amazon – the e-tailer can always be relied upon for a cracking dupe (just check out these incred Bottega earring lookalikes if you need any more proof). This budget slip-on style rings in at just under £25, a whopping £100 less than the designer iteration. Plus, these Birkie lookalikes are available in absolutely every size right now. Result.

Our fave high street staples have also jumped on the suede clog hype: Zara, Hush and Mango all have versions of the flats on their sites right now that look nearly identical to Birkenstock's bestselling style. We're also SO here for the addition of studs, oversized buckles and chunky hardware on these babies. And if you just can't trust yourself to keep lighter hues of suede clean, check out the different colourways on offer – there's chocolate brown and black faux leather to choose from.

In need of some styling inspo? Look to A-listers Kendall and Gigi for the off-duty model way to rock Birkenstocks – that's with boyfriend denim, oversized knits and chunky socks in winter and linen trousers, band tees or billowing milkmaid maxis come summer. Yeah, these shoes really are THAT versatile.

So, we'll see you at the check out?

For all the deets on how to keep your suede shoes looking box-fresh check out our how to clean guide here.

