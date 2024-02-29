Sienna Miller nails post-pregnancy chic at Paris Fashion Week

Sienna miller leaving her hotel in Paris (SplashNews.com)

The most stylish A-listers on the planet are out in full force for Paris Fashion Week, and their style files have been second to none.

From Jennifer Lawrence in the waistcoat that went straight onto our summer '24 wishlist, to Kate Moss turning heads in sheer tights and leather shorts at the Saint Laurent show.

Now Sienna Miller has stepped out in the French capital in the most effortlessly stylish off-duty outfit that combined Parisian cool with her signature preppy English aesthetic.

The 42-year-old, who gave birth to her second child last month with boyfriend Oli Green, was all smiles leaving the lavish Le Bristol Paris hotel (we would be too if we had her wardrobe), wearing a black crew neck jumper with a cropped silhouette, allowing the black and gold waist belt on her grey straight-leg trousers to show.

She used black accessories in the form of heeled buckle boots and a pair of sunglasses to give the look some depth, whilst her cream 'Clyde' trench coat and 'Claude' shoulder bag - both from Sézane, finished her look off with some elevated elegance.

Sienna has an innate ability to turn heads with anything she wears, be that street style or red carpet. But for a fashion icon whose agenda is usually pared-back and features floaty frocks and form-fitting separates (the agenda she stuck to when pregnant with her first daughter Marlowe in 2013), she shocked fans last autumn with her bold pregnancy look by Schiaparelli at the Vogue World event.

In case you missed it, she stunned in a resplendent ruched ivory two-piece with an ultra-cropped shirt, leaving her baby bump on show.

She joined the likes of Rihanna and Khloe Kardashian, ushering in a new wave of pregnancy dressing. "It feels as though there’s a fundamental shift occurring in the way pregnant women are being perceived in the context of fashion and the media," Alessandra Frame, founder of The Collectibles told Hello! Fashion, "The narrative is no longer 'she looked great in spite of her pregnancy', but rather, 'she looked great because of it'."

Reverting back to her statement style agenda and having us captivated by it proves that whatever Sienna wears, is always to be a fashion icon.