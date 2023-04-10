Siera Bearchell responds to unsolicited parenting advice: 'No thanks'

Siera Bearchell is opening up about unsolicited parenting advice.

Siera Bearchell has a message for anyone offering unsolicited parenting advice.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe Canada took to Instagram with a video of herself applying makeup while holding her eight-month-old son. In the clip, Bearchell opened up about a recent experience that didn't sit right with her.

"I was at the zoo with my two kids and I had my baby in the carrier, just like this, and this man walked by me and he said, 'Ah, that's the easiest phase.'" Bearchell explained in the Instagram Reel.

"To be completely honest, I have been struggling," she shared. "No offense to this man, but I know for a fact that he did not go through nine months of pregnancy, delivering a baby, pushing it out of his body..."

Bearchell pointed out that the man has never "dealt with all of the postpartum joys of learning about your postpartum body, nursing and hormones."

"Even though this is my second baby — it was my second delivery, second time going through the newborn phase — honestly, it doesn't get any easier. In fact, it might even be harder," she continued. "For every person, every stage of being a parent is different."

The mom-of-two added: "Telling a woman with a six-month-old baby who is still sleep deprived and still recovering from the trauma of being pregnant and delivery and all of that — to tell her that this is the easiest phase is just... no thanks."

"I believe it gets better," she concluded.

"Every stage of parenting offers new challenges. Some parts get easier, while others become more difficult. It’s a journey," she doubled down in the caption.

In the comments, fans praised Bearchell for the important reminder.

"Oh my gosh, this is so true!" an Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "Thanks for posting this!"

"This is a really solid reminder!" another person commented. "He was definitely just projecting his own parenting experience."

"I needed this validation! I appreciate you for sharing," a fan penned.

One person shared: "So relatable."

Last week, Bearchell shared a video featuring footage of herself modelling swimsuits while she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The Saskatchewan-native paired the post with a caption praising the Canadian swimwear brand for working with her during her pregnancy and helping represent different "shapes and stages of life."

"Eight months ago," she penned to her more than 170,000 followers. "I absolutely love that [Bikini Village] was open to working with me during this stage of my life because you hardly ever see pregnant women in swimsuit campaigns.

"I know it's not relatable for every single person, but I think it's helpful to see different shapes and stages of life represented. Even if it doesn't apply to you at that moment or phase in your own life. I wish I would have seen more of this growing up!"

