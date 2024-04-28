Sigeumchi Namul-Inspired Vegan Quiche Recipe

Vegan quiches are usually tofu-based with a creamy, protein-rich filling similar to eggs. However, recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes it up a notch by combining this filling with bold flavors of Korean cuisine. Drawing inspiration from the classic Korean side dish sigeumchi namul, Le Moing crafts a quiche with umami-rich gochujang, nutty sesame oil, and vibrant green spinach. Nestled within a flaky vegan pie crust made with coconut oil, the end result is a substantial quiche that will satisfy both vegans and non-vegans alike.

For those wary of tofu, fear not. Le Moing disguises it with turmeric for an eggy color, as well as garlic and nutritional yeast for a deepened, savory flavor. Finished with an extra drizzle of gochujang, this vegan Korean quiche is great paired with a crisp green salad for a well-rounded meal that's sure to please any group of brunch guests. If you love quiche, get to know this plant-based version.

Gather The Ingredients For The Sigeumchi Namul-Inspired Quiche

For this vegan quiche, you'll need two sets of ingredients — one for the tofu filling and another for the pie crust. For the vegan quiche filling, you want to use firm or extra-firm tofu. These types of tofu have a lower water content and a firmer texture, which is ideal for creating a vegan quiche filling that holds together well and has a consistency similar to eggs. Next, you'll need spinach. It can be either fresh or frozen, but if you choose fresh, you'll need to blanch and squeeze the spinach dry. To finish the filling, you'll need soy milk, nutritional yeast, soy sauce, gochujang, sesame oil, corn starch, garlic, and turmeric for color.

For the pie crust, you'll need all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, coconut oil, and ice-cold water. Make sure your coconut oil is solid and not liquid to ensure the right crust texture. If it's turned to liquid, place the jar in the refrigerator to firm up. Also, make sure you use refined coconut oil instead of unrefined.

Step 1: Combine Dry Pie Crust Ingredients

Add the flour, sugar, and salt to a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

Step 2: Add The Coconut Oil

Add dollops of coconut oil to the dry mixture.

Step 3: Rub The Coconut Oil Into The Flour

Use your fingers to rub it in until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs.

Step 4: Add The Water And Form A Dough

Add the water 1 tablespoon at a time to form a soft but not sticky dough.

Step 5: Form Dough Into A Disc

Transfer to a well-floured surface and form into a disc with your hands.

Step 6: Roll The Dough Into A Circle

Flour the top of the dough and rolling pin and roll into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.

Step 7: Transfer Dough To A Pie Plate

Fold the dough in half and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate.

Step 8: Crimp The Edges

Tuck the overhang under itself and crimp the dough around the edge of the plate.

Step 9: Chill The Dough

Refrigerate the dough‑lined plate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 10: Preheat The Oven

Adjust the oven rack to middle position and preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 11: Add Filling Ingredients To A Food Processor

Make the filling: Add all the filling ingredients except the spinach to the bowl of a food processor.

Step 12: Combine Until Smooth

Process until well blended and smooth.

Step 13: Add The Spinach

Transfer the filling to a mixing bowl and stir in the thawed spinach.

Step 14: Add The Filling To The Pie Crust

Pour the filling into the prepared pie plate.

Step 15: Bake Until Golden Brown

Place in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes, until firm and golden on top.

Step 16: Add Gochujang To A Plastic Bag

Meanwhile, place gochujang in the corner of a plastic bag and snip off the corner with scissors.

Step 17: Garnish The Quiche

Pipe gochujang paste onto the cooked quiche and sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.

Step 18: Slice And Serve

Slice and serve.

What Does Corn Starch Do For The Vegan Quiche Filling?

Corn starch is a crucial addition to the vegan quiche filling, acting as a thickening agent in the absence of eggs or other animal products. When mixed with the other ingredients and baked, it helps to bind the filling together by creating a creamy and cohesive texture that mimics the consistency of traditional, egg-based quiche. Its binding properties also help prevent the filling from becoming too watery or runny.

Corn starch is also a vegan ingredient often used instead of eggs or dairy-based thickeners in vegan cooking. It's also gluten-free, which makes it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or allergies. Further, it is widely available in most grocery stores. This makes it essential for vegan and gluten-free cooking, providing both a plant-based and grain-free alternative for achieving the desired texture and consistency in dishes like quiches, custards, and sauces.

Can I Use Another Type Of Oil Or Vegan Butter For The Vegan Pie Crust?

You can use another type of oil or vegan butter as a substitute for coconut oil in your vegan pie crust recipe. Solid coconut oil is often used in vegan baking because it solidifies at room temperature and provides a similar texture to butter-based pie crusts. Here are a few alternatives you can consider:

Vegan butter: Solid vegan butter is a substitute for coconut oil in pie crusts. Look for brands specifically formulated for baking and that, when chilled, have a similar consistency to dairy butter.

Shortening: Solid vegetable shortening, like Crisco, is the closest in texture to coconut oil. It helps create a flaky texture in the crust.

When substituting another fat for coconut oil, keep in mind that the pie crust's flavor and texture may vary slightly. For example, if using coconut oil or shortening, fancy crust cuts and designs will lose their shape, which won't happen with butter or vegan butter. Feel free to experiment with different fats to find the one that best suits your taste preferences.

Sigeumchi Namul-Inspired Vegan Quiche Recipe

Prep Time: 20mCook Time: 40mYield: 6 slicesIngredients

:::For the crust:::

2 cups (250 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 scant cup (150 grams) refined coconut oil, room temperature (not liquid)

6 tablespoons ice-cold water, plus more as needed

:::For the filling:::

14 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu

2 tablespoons soy milk

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon gochujang paste

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 clove garlic

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed free of water

:::For the garnish:::

4 tablespoons gochujang paste

½ teaspoon sesame seeds

1 scallion, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the crust: Add the flour, sugar, and salt to a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Add dollops of coconut oil to the dry mixture Use your fingers to rub it in until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the water 1 tablespoon at a time to form a soft but not sticky dough. Transfer to a well-floured surface and form into a disc with your hands. Flour the top of the dough and rolling pin and roll into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Fold the dough in half and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Tuck the overhang under itself and crimp the dough around the edge of the plate. Refrigerate the dough‑lined plate until firm, about 30 minutes. Adjust the oven rack to middle position and preheat the oven to 350 F. Make the filling: Add all the filling ingredients except the spinach to the bowl of a food processor. Process until well blended and smooth. Transfer the filling to a mixing bowl and stir in the thawed spinach. Pour the filling into the prepared pie plate. Place in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes, until firm and golden on top. Meanwhile, place gochujang in the corner of a plastic bag and snip off the corner with scissors. Pipe gochujang paste onto the cooked quiche and sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions. Slice and serve.

