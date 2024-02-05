The sign the Princess of Wales' health is improving amid housebound recovery

Kate Middleton during a visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre (Getty)

The news of Prince William's return to royal duties this week is a telling sign that his wife Princess Kate's recovery appears to be going well.

The Princess of Wales returned to her Windsor-based home, Adelaide Cottage, last week following 13 days in hospital, where she underwent major abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales is recovering at home in Windsor (Getty)

Prince William was due to only return to duties once his wife's care and recovery had settled. The 41-year-old temporarily stepped back from public duties to look after his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

On Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and later that evening, he will attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London.

HELLO! also understands that he will carry out a small number of engagements while continuing to spend time with Kate and their family at home. Aides have said the couple will not travel overseas in the coming months.

Kate left the hospital last Monday and returned home to be reunited with her three children, after undergoing the planned operation on January 16 at the London Clinic.

The exact details of the Princess' condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

Prince William is returning to royal duties this week (Getty)

In a statement, the Palace said last week: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

