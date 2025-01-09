Simon Cowell's 'party barn' at £8m countryside home has royal stamp of approval

Television personality Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Finale Performances Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California (Amanda Edwards,Getty)

Simon Cowell has been enjoying quiet, countryside living since laying down roots in the Cotswolds last year.

The Britain's Got Talent boss and record label mogul splashed £8 million on a property in the coveted rural area where he now lives with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, their 11-year-old son, Eric, and Simon's stepson, Adam, 18.

A far cry from bustling London, the Cotswolds is a hugely popular area with A-list celebrities and even senior royals.

Simon Cowell bought a home in the Cotswolds last year (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Not only does Simon now have royal neighbours, but his latest extension plans would likely get their stamp of approval.

Don't miss

Simon's royal-worthy plans for brand new home

According to planning permission documents outlined in the MailOnline, the 65-year-old is seeking to add an outhouse 793 square feet in size.

Though described as "minor in scale" in the documents, the outhouse will no doubt be handy as a separate property on the grounds of his home. It serves as the ideal place to host parties, and gatherings and where family, friends and guests to stay over.

Simon with his fiancee and their son, Eric (Steve Granitz)

Extending a countryside home to host functions and gatherings seems to be all the rage in the area with royals like Princess Beatrice who lives close by with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their three-year-old daughter, Sienna.

After moving into their six-bedroom home worth £3.5 million, Beatrice and Edoardo also undertook extensive renovation work to create an outhouse on the grounds of their home that they have dubbed their "party barn".

MORE: Simon Cowell back on £5k e-bike after life-changing back injury

Beatrice and Edoardo live in the Cotswolds (The Royal Family)

Not only that, but cousins Zara and Mike Tindall, who live about an hours' drive away on the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire, also have a separate outhouse located in the centre of the estate so they can host dinners and extravagant parties with their extended family.

Zara and Mike Tindall also have a home with a party barn (Getty)

Living away from the capital, of course, means a quieter night life and fewer buzzing bars and high-octane restaurants, therefore hosting at home is common.

Meanwhile, Simon was keen to vacate his townhouse worth more than $40 million located in the hotspot area of Holland Park in the capital after a major break in saw thieves ransack their family home while they slept.

The music mogul's home, where he lived for more than 16 years, was burgled by a group of criminals who stole passports and more than £1 million worth of jewellery.

The crime took place in 2015 when he, Lauren and Eric, who was a baby at the time, were asleep in the house. The horrifying event naturally traumatised the family and they bid farewell to the capital last year, with Simon claiming he "no longer feels safe."

Simon also has a home in LA (Instagram)

Now, Simon, Lauren and Eric are making the most of the privacy and the sprawling gardens their countryside home has to offer.

The father-of-one hasn't shared any photos from inside his home but he did share a photo of him on a huge driveway with three cars and an e-bike. It's not known for certain if it's his new UK home in the snap but the grey sky and Cotswold stone is perhaps a striking clue.