Simone Ashley 'grateful' to be cast in lead role in This Tempting Madness
The Bridgerton actress, who has Indian heritage, was convinced that she wouldn't be given the role because it would be easier to cast a white actress and her on-screen family members. "I was in LA auditioning for this role in 2023, and I was on the phone to my team and I said, 'They are never going to ask me; there's a family in the movie... they are going to want to get a white girl so they can get a white family - it's just easier to cast,'" she recalled in an interview with Porter magazine.