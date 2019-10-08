Simone Biles Is Getting ANOTHER historic Move Named After Her

Simon Biles, USA Olympics gold medallist, performs her floor routine at the Superstars of Gymnastics Event at the O2 Arena, Greenwich on Saturday 23rd March 2019. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

We live in a world where we tend to throw around the word ‘badass’ somewhat casually. But the true mark of badassery is having something officially named after you — be it a park bench, memorial theatre, or a fancy gymnastics move. Simone Biles, 22, just moved into that terrific territory, as she performed at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany this weekend.

USA Gymnastics announced on Twitter that her triple-double — a windy move involving a double backflip and three twists — would be officially dubbed the “Biles II.” This came after Biles successfully landed a triple-double during her floor routine and a double-double-dismount on the balance beam at the competition.

The Federation of International Gymnastics needs to give approval before the Biles II move is officially named after her, Good Morning America reports.