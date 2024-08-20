Simone Biles pokes fun at her viral Olympic stare in new video

Simone Biles left the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new collection of medals, a Hermès bag, and a trademark stare.

The 27-year-old record-breaking gymnast, referred to as the “greatest athlete of all time,” is also known for the solemn look she kept while competing in the City of Light. Biles sported the look amid competition, moments before and after she took her spot on the mat, bars, or beam.

Many clocked the constant look, turning her expression into a viral meme. Next to a picture of the gold-medalist Team USA gymnast at this year’s games, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Simone biles looked fierce and focused taking on the the uneven bars during a women’s artistic gymnastics qualification round.”

On August 15, another fan agreed: “Simone Biles was fierce in gymnastics yet again, but what was also fierce was this abrupt stare!”

The famed athlete with five gymnastics skills named after her recently poked fun at her trending expression, jokingly posting a video of her glaring at the camera in multiple situations.

Next to a series of side-eye emojis, Biles shared footage of her shooting the look in different scenarios on TikTok. “Hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine,” her first on-screen caption read as she walked in front of the camera, turned her head, and stared directly at the recorder.

“When the drink he ordered starts looking like the drink I should’ve ordered,” Biles wrote with footage of her at the dinner table.

Her third caption read: “Can I just say something?” By the look of her beloved expression, the answer was intended to be, “No.”

“When someone mentions women’s sports,” Biles wrote, looking directly at the camera, barely blinking. “The vault when it sees her coming,” she added.

The Paris Olympic competitor uploaded the video online to show her fans she doesn’t take herself too seriously.