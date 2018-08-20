Simone Biles wears teal leotard in powerful show of support for sexuαl abuse survivors

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has won praise not only for winning her fifth all-around title but for doing so in a leotard that honored survivors of sexuαl abuse.

The 21-year-old athlete wore the specially designed leotard Sunday as she became the first woman in 24 years to be awarded the top score in every single event of a national gymnastics championship.

The leotard, which was reportedly eight months in the planning, was a beautiful teal hue, chosen specifically because teal is the color designated to represent survivors of sexual abuse.

Biles has acknowledged being abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. (Photo: Getty) More

In January Biles revealed that she was among those abused by the former doctor for the USA gymnastics team, Larry Nassar.

More than 150 women spoke in court against Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven charges and 40 to 125 years on three additional charges.

“[The color] is for the survivors,” Biles told the Associated Press. “I stand with all of them, and I think it’s kind of special to unite [people].”

The “Go Teal” campaign at Michigan State University, where Nassar also worked as a sports doctor, was designed to give people the opportunity to stand in solidarity with survivors by wearing teal ribbons and T-shirts.

Biles’s former Olympics teammate Aly Raisman — who has also spoken out about Nassar’s abuse — was among those cheering her performance.

