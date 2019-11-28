'The Simpsons' Could Finally End Within A Year, Says Danny Elfman

From Esquire

The debate over what constitutes The Simpsons' golden age is a knotty one, but we can all agree that whatever your personal answer, it will fall under the broad umbrella of 'some point in the past'. (For the record, it's seasons three to eight.)

Now we've got a pointer towards when the whole thing might finally finish, and it looks like it could be a lot sooner than expected. According to composer Danny Elfman, who wrote the series' theme tune along with half of the films of the last three decades, Springfield will be permanently closed to the outside world after season 32.

"Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end," Elfman told Joe.ie. "So, that argument [over when it should end] will also come to an end."

Woah! Danny! Buddy! It's definitely ending? Elfman then walked his comments back slightly, before sprinting straight forward with them again.

"I don't know for a fact," he said, "but I've heard that it will be in its last year."

That's a very punchy timeline, and it's worth reiterating that Elfman's a composer who worked on the show many years ago rather than a producer or someone still working on the show day-to-day. Producer Al Jean said back in 2014 that he could see it running for 50 years with a fair wind. Imagine that: The Simpsons still heaving itself onward in 2039.

So maybe Elfman's just on a wind-up for some reason. Probably misses his old glasses.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like