Simu Liu shares vacation photos from boat ride in Muskoka: 'My safe haven'

The Marvel actor penned nothing short of a love letter to Goshulak Island in Ontario.

Simu Liu shared photos from his recent Muskoka holiday. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation)

Simu Liu is showing love to his home country of Canada.

On Monday, the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor took to Instagram with a carousel of snaps from his recent vacation in Muskoka, Ont. In the sun-soaked photos from Goshulak Island, Liu spent time in on the lake boating, jet-skiing and wakeboarding with his friends and girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The 34-year-old included a caption that was nothing short of a love letter to Goshulak Island, revealing it has been his "safe haven."

"Goshulak Island has been my safe haven for over a decade," he penned.

"I've lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake."

He said he was raised on the lake.

"Slicing through the smooth water at golden hour. Stifled laughs amidst board game arguments past midnight. This is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water," Liu continued.

"Forever grateful to the family that always welcomes their 'adopted' son with open arms and a fresh set of sheets. I love you guys always."

In the comments, fans shared their admiration for Liu's connection to Muskoka and praised him for showing love to Canada.

"So well said! A true Canadian summer relatable moment," one Instagram user wrote.

"Great way to spend Canada Day!" a person added, while another penned, "Canadian Summers," alongside a heart emoji.

"Muskoka is one of the nicest places on Earth!" someone shared.

"Nothing better than Muskoka," another user wrote.

Last week, Liu made an appearance on the pink carpet of the highly anticipated Canadian "Barbie" premiere in Toronto, Ont., and it was a "Kenadian" affair to remember.

Canadian influencer Sarah Nicole Landry (The Birds Papaya) interviewed the actor and his fellow Canadian "Barbie" cast mate, Ryan Gosling — both of whom play Kens in the film.

In the video, Landry embraced her Canadian spirit by asking Liu and Gosling Canada-focused questions, including a reference to Tim Hortons.

"If you could design a Canadian Ken doll, what accessories does he come with?" she asked Liu. He then quipped: "He comes with a Canadian tuxedo — that's obvious — and a box of Timbits in one hand and an Iced Cap in the other."

