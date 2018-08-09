Singaporeans, Express Your Patriotism with this Limited-Edition Singapore-Inspired Cycling Kit

PRESENTED BY

Dear bike pedaling Coconauts of Singapore,

This year is our nation’s 53rd birthday, and we all know that now’s the best time of year to unleash our Singaporean-ness by eating, drinking, and biking. Biking though? Well that’s right, you can now embrace your inner patriot in comfort and style with TripleFit’s Odlo Singapore-inspired Performance Cycling Jersey and Bib Shorts.

The Jersey and Bib Shorts are designed in patriotic red and white, with the left sleeve featuring our country code, +65 (talk about clever details). Also, you’ll spot the hashtag “#THELIONCITY” proudly displayed on the right sleeve, and a silhouette of the majestic Merlion’s head on the back. Raaawr. Here, have a look – we’ll let the pictures do the talking.

Photo: TripleFit More

Don’t let the aesthetics of these pieces distract you from their performance though; this is some seriously high-tech gear. Featuring stretchable sleeves and comfortable breathable fabric, the Jersey and Bib Shorts will keep you light, lean, and streamlined for durable cycling, and (most importantly) fresh in our damn humid climate, so hopefully it’ll feel less like you’re cycling in a steambath.

Photo: TripleFit More

It’s worth mentioning that the Performance Cycling Jersey and Bib Shorts have been engineered by the Swiss company Odlo, a pioneering activewear maker and the inventor of three-layer principle. This innovative clothing technology is going to keep your skin functionally protected from the elements, while allowing you to perform at your best.

You can read more about the features and details of the Performance Cycling Jersey and Bib here.

Photo: TripleFit More

This gear will be available at TripleFit’s Retail Zone location at Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk, as well as on their online store – for women and for men. The Odlo Singapore-inspired Performance Cycling Jersey retails for SG$129, while the Bib Shorts retail at SG$159. BUT WAIT, you can save a solid SG$53 if you purchase both items together only from July 30 – Aug. 10, 2018. (You’re welcome!)

