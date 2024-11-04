Six health benefits of staying single like Patsy Kensit

Patsy Kensit has said she's very "content" being single, and there are many health benefits for choosing to stay single (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Patsy Kensit is embracing single life. The actor has revealed she's not only "content" being single, but enjoying it. After four divorces, the 56-year-old said she is enjoying this unattached era and "wouldn’t want a relationship."

""I have been on my own a long time and I like my own company. I can pretty much do what I want," she told Hello!. "I have learned so much about myself in the last few years."

And she's not alone. For many of us, relationships are seen as the end goal when dating, but there are actually many reasons to stay single - including a host of health benefits. Data from 2022 showed that over 28.9 million people in the UK are single and studies have found that they may even be healthier for it. Single people often have more freedom - both socially and financially - as well as less stress and better sleep, all of which has a direct impact on mental and physical health.

Nurturing platonic and family relationships rather than romantic ones could lead to a more fulfilling existence - particularly if a romantic one isn't as successful as planned.

People who are single are often less stressed, sleep better and are fitter, according to research. (Getty Images)

Six health benefits of staying single

1. You may live longer

Research has found that people who are single are living longer than ever before, according to Verywell Mind. This means your life expectancy could even be improved by your relationship status.

2. Self-care is a priority

When you're single there is more time and energy to dedicate to looking after yourself, whether it’s scheduling in regular rest or investigating health issues.

3. You have more time to exercise

A study found that single people are 70% more likely to workout that married couples. This can improve your cardiovascular health, fitness and reduces the chance of developing health issues.

4. Better sleep

Those who sleep alone could have better physical and mental health, helped by good quality sleep. When you sleep alone you can sleep in whichever position you like and avoid the impact a partner's disruptive sleep habits could have on you, leading to less aches and pains and a more rested mind.

4. Less stress

Relationships come with plenty of stress as you're considering another person constantly. When single, you'll be in sole control of your finances and free time, leaving you free to spend both your time and your money as you wish.

5. Less conflict

The wrong partner could increase your stress, anxiety and sadness. Being single and avoiding conflict could mean you have a calmer nervous system with less cortisol spikes.

