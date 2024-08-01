Six in 10 parents are worried about rising bill costs over the next six weeks

SWCRenergy - By Lucy Brimble Six in 10 parents are worried about the rising cost of bills over the next six weeks - as children are home from school or university. A study, of 1,000 mums and dads with children aged 13-17, shows that parents estimate an increase in the likes of energy and water bills - with an additional four loads of washing to be done each week compared to outside of the school holidays. Dishwashers could be turned on an extra three times on top of the usual amount, with ovens switched on for four more occasions. But parents might not need to worry, as 65 per cent - of the 1,000 13-17-year-olds also polled - claim to be keen on becoming more energy-savvy during the school break. The study was commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which has teamed up with actor, Will Mellor, and Energy Advice Helpline, to help make more households aware of the energy options available to them - and how a smart meter can help families keep track of their energy usage. Will Mellor said: “Like most families, we find our monthly bills can be quite high and as the kids get older, this isn’t likely to change any time soon. “We were keen to better understand where we could make small changes to our routine and help reduce energy usage. “The kids love to feel independent, and we try to provide them with tools that can make their life easier moving forward - having a smart meter is just one example of this. “We all have a better understanding of our energy usage, household bills and where we can be more energy efficient - it has made a big change overall.” The study also found 82 per cent of ‘greenagers’ believe it is important to be environmentally friendly and waste less energy at home. As a result, 33 per cent will actively be looking to reduce their energy waste at home during the summer. To put these beliefs into action, 27 per cent of these teens will only boil the amount of water they need when using the kettle, 18 per cent will wash clothes at a lower temperature, and 31 per cent will have shorter showers. What’s more, 41 per cent say their children have encouraged them to think more about their energy habits, and 26 per cent of teenagers consider themselves to be more environmentally friendly than their parents. Turning off lights when they leave the room (46 per cent), air-drying clothes rather than tumble drying (33 per cent), and unplugging devices when fully charged (42 per cent) are among the changes teens are keen for their parents to make. While 38 per cent will encourage their grown-ups not to leave appliances on for longer than necessary, and a quarter (24 per cent) nudge them to keep tabs on their smart meter’s in-home display. The research, conducted by OnePoll, also found 19 per cent of parents have had a smart meter installed, with 19 per cent claiming this saw their teenager become more aware of turning off appliances without being told to. It doesn’t stop there, as 15 per cent have even noticed their kids are asking more questions about how best to use and save energy. And as a result, 26 per cent of parents admitted they are more energy aware at home thanks to their children’s ‘green’ habits. Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB [https://www.smartenergygb.org/], said: “Homes can feel a little busier over summer with university students returning home and schools closing, which can be a worry for the people paying the bills. “But our research shows an uptick in younger generations engaging in more energy efficient habits in the home, and these 'greenagers' are actually encouraging the whole family to do the same. “Small, actionable changes can add up to make a real difference especially if paired with getting a smart meter installed, which offers a whole range of benefits." ENDS