Skechers Black Friday sale takes 30% off all shoe deals

Members can also unlock an extra 10% off the Skechers Black Friday deals on sneakers, boots, slippers and more.

Step into these comfy Black Friday deals — your feet will thank you. (Skechers)

It's our job as shopping experts to let you know about the best of the best Black Friday sales happening today. Of course, there are the classics like kitchen gadgets and tech, but right now we want to talk about shoes — specifically the Skechers Black Friday deals (yup!).

Right now, the footwear brand slashed the prices on select kicks by 30% (applied at checkout!). Members can take advantage of an extra 10% off with code BF2024. If you're not a member, don't stress — it's not an exclusive club. It's free to join and it takes under five minutes to sign up (so yes, it's worth getting another email in your inbox). Once you're a Skechers member, you'll get to tack on that double discount.

From faux fur-lined boots to slip-on sneakers (even a few from the brand's Martha Stewart collaboration), these are some of our favorites to help kick off the new year. After all, who can resist a major discount on podiatrist-approved sneakers?

Skechers Glide-Step Pro Slip-In Sneakers $90 with code Skechers is known for its slip-in shoes, and this sporty pair is great for long walks, running errands, light workouts and more. It has the brand's proprietary heel pillow and memory foam insoles to provide all-day comfort. with code Copied! BF2024 $567 at Skechers