Skechers Black Friday sale takes 30% off all shoe deals
Members can also unlock an extra 10% off the Skechers Black Friday deals on sneakers, boots, slippers and more.
It's our job as shopping experts to let you know about the best of the best Black Friday sales happening today. Of course, there are the classics like kitchen gadgets and tech, but right now we want to talk about shoes — specifically the Skechers Black Friday deals (yup!).
Skechers Go Walk Joy Slip-In Sneakers$41$65Save $24 with code
Glide-Step Pro Slip-In Sneakers$90with code
Skechers Slip-ins Easy Going Dreamers Luxe Vibes$62$99Save $37 with code
Hiland Warmed Up Sneakers$48$75Save $27 with code
Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 Snowy Summit Slipper Shoes$50$80Save $30 with code
Uno Rugged Fall Air 2 Sneaker Boots$69$110Save $41 with code
Martha Stewart Arch Fit Keepsakes Clogs$41$65Save $24 with code
Arch Fit Legend Top Notch Sneakers$69$110Save $41 with code
Right now, the footwear brand slashed the prices on select kicks by 30% (applied at checkout!). Members can take advantage of an extra 10% off with code BF2024. If you're not a member, don't stress — it's not an exclusive club. It's free to join and it takes under five minutes to sign up (so yes, it's worth getting another email in your inbox). Once you're a Skechers member, you'll get to tack on that double discount.
From faux fur-lined boots to slip-on sneakers (even a few from the brand's Martha Stewart collaboration), these are some of our favorites to help kick off the new year. After all, who can resist a major discount on podiatrist-approved sneakers?
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
Skechers is known for its slip-in shoes, and this sporty pair is great for long walks, running errands, light workouts and more. It has the brand's proprietary heel pillow and memory foam insoles to provide all-day comfort.
Skechers slip-in boots are a popular choice because you can just pull 'em on and go (as the name suggests), no need to lace them up. They're also practical for cold weather because they have a 3M Scotchgard-treated suede upper with a faux-fur trim and lining.
Glam up any outfit this season with these faux shearling-lined sneaker mules. They feature the brand's cushioned memory foam insole with a small, hidden wedge for a little lift.
These indoor-outdoor slipper-like suede shoes have a faux fur lining and trim, so they're extra warm. But they also have a cushioned insole for comfort too.
This sneaker-boot combo is warm and waterproof (like a boot) and provides plenty of comfort and traction (like a sneaker). It has a faux fur collar and a lace-up front, but don't worry, the side-zip closure makes it easy to put on and take off.
Don't miss out on Martha Stewart's collaboration with Skechers, featuring sparkling sneakers, boots and these cozy clogs. They feature a knitted upper with rhinestones, a faux fur lining and, of course, an arch-supporting contoured footbed for ultimate comfort.
These simple leather sneakers go with anything, which is a good thing —they're so comfy, you'll want to wear them with everything. They look like a fashionable pair of white sneakers, but they have a removable Arch Fit insole inside for comfort, and have even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.