The best ski wear on sale for under £100

The ski gear to snap up in the sale. [Photo: Getty]

The New Year often sees many of us escape to the slopes for a ski holiday to help banish those January blues. 

However, the getaway often doesn’t come cheap - and once you’ve booked your chalet or hotel and lift pass, there’s still the cost of ski gear to factor in.

Luckily, several high street stores including Sweaty Betty, ASOS, Debenhams and House of Fraser (to name a few) currently have a sale on winter gear with multiple ski garments and accessories slashed to half price.

From jackets and salopettes to base layers and goggles, here’s all the best discounted ski wear you should snap up ASAP if you’re heading to the slopes.

12 of the best ski gear items currently on sale

1. Betty Ski Base Layer Top from Sweaty Betty | £45 (Was £65)

2. Moon Boot Nylon Unisex-Adult Boots from Amazon | £57.99 (Was £80)

3. Men’s Oakley Pro Goggles from Snow and Rock |£52.50 (Was £75) 

4. Dare 2B Women’s Ski Jacket from Debehams | £96 (Was £180) 

5. Moon Women’s Ski Pants from Mountain Warehouse | £32.99 (Was £59.99) 

6. Kids Nevica Set from House of Fraser (6-14 years) | £79.99 (£159.99) 

7. Cobolt Men’s Montana Hooded Ski Jacket from T.K. Maxx | £36 (Was £125)

8. Women’s Ski Gloves by Mountain Warehouse | £11.49 (Was 22.99) 

9. Surfanic Men’s Comrade Ski Pants from ASOS | £70 (RRP £100) 

10. Trespass Snow Sport Helmet from Amazon | £21.70 (Was £59.99) 

11. Men’s Base Layer Ski Top from Decathlon | £5.99 (Was £8.99) 

12. Karrimor Mens Snow Boots from House of Fraser | £39.99 (Was £79.99) 

