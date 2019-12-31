The best ski wear on sale for under £100

The ski gear to snap up in the sale. [Photo: Getty]

The New Year often sees many of us escape to the slopes for a ski holiday to help banish those January blues.

However, the getaway often doesn’t come cheap - and once you’ve booked your chalet or hotel and lift pass, there’s still the cost of ski gear to factor in.

Luckily, several high street stores including Sweaty Betty, ASOS, Debenhams and House of Fraser (to name a few) currently have a sale on winter gear with multiple ski garments and accessories slashed to half price.

From jackets and salopettes to base layers and goggles, here’s all the best discounted ski wear you should snap up ASAP if you’re heading to the slopes.

12 of the best ski gear items currently on sale