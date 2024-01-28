How to use skin tints for a softer lift

Photograph: Launchmetrics.com/Spotlight

A lot of people are averse to foundations. Even so they still want something on their skin – something to provide a little bit of colour or smoothness (I’m not talking about ironing out wrinkles here, but more to even out skin tone and texture), but without the commitment of a full-on foundation. I’d argue that there are excellent modern foundations that are akin to skincare, but if that is still too much coverage, a skin tint is your answer. They are essentially lightweight, moisture-boosting products that come with a touch of colour. Perfect for the very natural skin finish.

1. U Beauty Super Tinted Hydrator £98, net-a-porter.com

2. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint £49, spacenk.com

3. Shiseido Synchro Self Refreshing Skin Tint £35, cultbeauty.co.uk

4. Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil £38, ultraviolette.co.uk

5. GloWish by HudaBeauty MultiGlow Tint £17, sephora.com

I can’t do without… A mask to fight the effects of cold weather and central heating

Normally I swerve any beauty product that describes its function as revitalising. What exactly does that mean? It is, in my mind at least, teeming with ambiguity. Or perhaps that’s a little unfair. I am aware that my allergy towards certain words or language could mean missing out on a good product. Thankfully, I am also keenly aware of how much deep research Chanel conducts when formulating skincare. And so when something launches from its stables, I do try to give it a fair chance. This mask, as if it knew the weather forecast, arrived on my desk at home on a bitterly cold day. Despite wearing a thick dressing gown on top of my clothes (I dread to imagine what the postman thinks) with the heating on full blast, I was still absolutely freezing. With the cold and central heating, my skin was being lambasted from all sides. I slathered on this clear gel textured mask, left it on for most of the day, topping it up every so often. It contains a hibiscus extract and two naturally derived AHAs, hence it is deeply hydrating while also gently exfoliating the skin. The results were excellent. My skin looked plumper, brighter, smoother and alive. I have also worn it to bed – a bit sticky, but needs must – and the next morning my skin looked rested and hydrated. No one said I looked ‘revitalised’, but lots of people said my skin looked amazing. Chanel No 1 De Chanel The Red Camellia Revitalising Mask, from £66, chanel.com

On my radar… Smoothing and softening treats for skin and lips

Lip service There are lip balms and then there is this. Newly formulated, it is chock full of antioxidants, like green tea and vitamin C, to combat signs of premature ageing and soften chapped lips. Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, £18, spacenk.com

Good to glow Battling pigmentation? This Vitamin C-rich serum from Ulé, a high-performance botanical meets science skin-care brand, brightens, evens and smooths. A godsend. Ulé Beauty Le C-Bright Glow Power Serum, £68, cultbeauty.co.uk

Best bar none I find bar soaps irresistible. This organic one smells amazing. It includes Rosemary and Frankincense and cleans brilliantly. Austin Austin Cedar Atlas & Ylang Ylang Soap Bar, £15, austinaustinorganic.com

