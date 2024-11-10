The skincare product you need for a smooth, glowing complexion

There’s one word in skincare that divides opinion like no other: peel. But it doesn’t have to be as scary as it sounds. Remember the apricot exfoliator scrubs you may have used in the ’90s or noughties? Gentle chemical peels are the modern equivalent, but rather than scratching the top layer of skin like many mechanical exfoliators once did, these peels are often less abrasive.

Of course, no one wants their skin to look like it’s peeling, but at the same time, if done properly, skin peels can gently lift away dead cells and leave a smoother, glowier complexion beneath. Peel properly and your skin will look hugely improved, your other skincare will work more effectively (it won’t have lots of old skin cells to get through), and if you wear make-up, that will look smoother, too.

‘At-home skin peels typically contain alpha or beta hydroxy acids to help improve skin tone, texture, clogged pores, pigmentation and dullness,’ explains consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, who says they are great for most skin types, except anyone with very sensitive skin. ‘They are best introduced slowly into a routine to avoid irritation, so no more than once weekly to start.’

No two acids are the same, and there are certainly varying levels of strength depending on how robust your skin is and the results you want. As with any active skincare, start gently. I’m a relative newbie myself: I prefer gentle skincare that doesn’t disrupt my skin barrier. However, from hardly exfoliating my skin at all, I was inspired to introduce some sort of chemical treatment after speaking to the American dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross at a skincare conference in Lisbon a few weeks ago. He has seen thousands of patients over the course of the last few decades and is evangelical about exfoliating, so much so that the most popular product in his skincare line is his Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (from £21 for a pack of five, Cult Beauty).

It comes in sets of two pre-soaked pads. Apply the first – the acid – all over clean skin, wait two minutes, then apply the second pad, which stops the exfoliating process and neutralises the skin. Apply the rest of your skincare as normal, importantly including sun protection in the morning as exfoliating can make your skin more susceptible to sun damage. Although they are perfectly fine to use every day if you have reasonably ‘normal’ skin, I’d start off with a couple of times a week at most. For sensitive skin, Gross has a gentle version of his peel pads in the range, too.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to add another step into your morning skin-care routine, try a weekly exfoliating mask instead. The new Resurfacing Flash Peel (£178, U Beauty), by one of my favourite luxury skincare brands, U Beauty, is excellent. While this is quite a strong at-home peel that gives the results of a light peel you might have in a clinic, it’s formulated so well it’s even suited to peel newbies. Just use it once a week and leave on for five to 10 minutes (if you’re more sensitive, start with fewer minutes and build up), before rinsing away. The results are quite remarkable.

You could also try a lighter serum that acts like a peel overnight. Dr Granite likes the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals™ Resurfacing Overnight Peel (£86, Kate Somerville), which you apply after cleansing at night a couple of times a week. A word of advice from Dr Granite: ‘When using peels, it’s important to make sure skin is well hydrated to avoid irritation and maintain the skin barrier.’ Therefore, use lots of skin-soothing hydrating creams in your routine somewhere, to keep your skin barrier feeling lovely and soft. I’m a fan of CeraVe’s reasonably priced, ceramide-rich cleansers, creams and sun protection, too.

