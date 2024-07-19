Sky News forced off air as presenter addresses sudden disruption

Sky News was forced off the air on Friday morning due to technical difficulties. Viewers who tuned into the programme at 6am were met with a message on the screen that read: "We apologise for the interruption to this broadcast. We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly."

Presenter Jacquie Beltrao was quick to address the disruption on social media. Taking to X, the journalist penned: "We're obviously not on air - we're trying," adding a fingers crossed emoji.

In the comments section, fans shared their hopes for a quick resolution to the issue. One person penned: "So weird waking up and no Sky News, hope you are back soon.. missing you," while another added: "I was wondering what was going on. Hopefully you’ll be on shortly."

What happened to Sky News?

Sky News isn't the only programme that has experienced technical issues. Major broadcasters SBS, Network 10, the ABC, and Sky News Australia were also pulled due to global tech outage causing Windows computers to suddenly shut down.

Sky's Breakfast programme was forced off air on Friday (Twitter)

ABC broadcaster Andy Park addressed the issue on social media. "We are working hard to get broadcast systems back up and online - my broadcast computer in-studio seems immune for now, details to come when we can," penned the radio host.

The outage also impacted airlines, railways and banks, with several major US airlines such as Delta, United and American Airlines all grounded.

Sky News, SBS, Network 10, the ABC and Sky News Australia have been impacted (Twitter)

Shopping centres and supermarkets are also experiencing major delays, with customers at shops such as Woolworths and Bunnings unable to pay for their shopping.

Cybersecurity engineers have suggested that CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity company could be linked to the issue.