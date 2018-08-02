Sky running: chasing the runner’s high in the Dolomites

Adrian Baker, 51, is a keen runner and production journalist. Here, he travels to Alta Badia in the Dolomites in Northern Italy to take a step into the unknown with his first attempt at Sky Running.
It's taken me years of training, countless 5Ks, 10Ks and three half marathons, but I think I’ve finally found that elusive 'runner’s high' - at an altitude of 2,200 metres under a vast blue sky in the Dolomites.
The omens before the run were a little mixed. The day before my first ever attempt at Sky Running, I had a relaxation massage in my hotel’s Spa & Wellness centre. It had, after all, been a somewhat arduous flight from London to Venice and a hair-raising two-and-a-half hour transfer by limo to Corvara in the Alta Badia region.
While holding my foot, Therese, the masseuse, told me that my favourite colour was a bluey green. Correct. She pressed the ball of my foot and said, ‘Ah, you have a high heart rate while running, no?’ Yikes, she was spot on.
‘OK, tomorrow when you run in the mountains, listen to your heart and concentrate on all the blues and greens in nature and it will calm you.’
An hour later, with this advice in mind, I was meeting Renate, my guide for the next two days. She revealed this was her first time guiding and I was her guinea pig. The blind leading the blind? As it turned out, a natural leading the converted.
It was easy to be a little intimidated by Renate.
She was impossible to age: she looked 30 but revealed later she had two daughters, the eldest of whom was 24. She was alarmingly fit; played saxophone in a 70-strong local band; had competed two days before in a 106km bike race over seven mountain passes (the Marotona dles Dolomites); and spoke at least four languages fluently - Ladin (a Latin-based language of this region), Italian, German, English and several other dialects due to the close proximity of the Austrian border.
‘This is my first time Sky Running, Renate. Please be gentle,’ I implored.
The Dolomites
I need not have worried. After a high energy breakfast - fruit, cereals, croissants, coffee, more croissants, more coffee - we set foot on our first adventure.
Instead of the usual drive to the station, train and Tube on a Wednesday morning, it was a one-hour walk through the forest from Corvara to La Villa, a cable car (gondola) to Piz La Ila and then a coffee just for good measure at the Uita Bioch, one of many ‘huts’ dotted around the hundreds of kilometres of hiking, biking and running trails that traverse this part of the Dolomites. They call them huts, but they’re mountain chalets with views - and fruit-filled yogurt - to die for.
And then for the first run: just 5km at an altitude of 2,100m to break me in. We ran from the Uita Bioch to Uita Pralongia, stopping briefly to take in the views of Marmolada, at 3,343m the highest mountain in the region. And then it was back to where we started to pick up the backpacks we had left behind.
The running is undoubtedly tough, but at this altitude at least, not alarmingly so.
In simple terms, the higher you go, the less oxygen finds its way into your red blood cells. So you have to work harder to achieve the same effect. Your heart rate goes up (unless, of course, you concentrate on the meadows and the sky!) and so does your blood pressure.
You try to breathe a little harder and you perspire a little more. But it is manageable - and the sense of enjoyment, engagement and achievement afterwards was just that little bit sweeter.
Renate, who hadn’t really characterised herself as much of a runner, sprang effortlessly like a gazelle up and down the tracks. If her heart rate had gone up, she sure had a knack of not showing it.
Lunch up high
Once we had recovered from the run and collected our kit, we continued the walk and headed to Rifugio Col Alt for lunch. I need to refuel regularly at the best of times - and particularly after exercise - so even after a healthy breakfast, protein-filled snacks en route and the yogurt stop, I was ready for lunch.
After an appetiser of 2010 Piano Delle Vette prosecco and a starter of focaccia with lightly smoked d’osvaldo prosciutto on the terrace outside, a storm rumbled in so we headed inside for penne pasta in a tomato and mozzarella sauce. As I watched lightning flash over the mountains from the safety of the restaurant, I could feel the energy coming back with every mouthful.
From Col Alt, we took another cable car and descended from 2,000m back down to Corvara, at 1,568m. The gondola system is priced on the length of the ride. The shorter trips like this one are typically around six to seven euros one way, the longer rides around nine to ten. If you are here for a week, then a seven-day pass in the summer where you can use the network for five of those days, costs around 140 euros. Sure beats London's Circle Line.
Sky running stats
Back at the Hotel Sassongher, I checked the stats from my Garmin running watch for the day so far: 27,712 steps, covering a distance of 20km including a 5km run at an average pace of about 6m 20s per km, maximum heart rate 175 beats per minute, maximum altitude 2,200m. Phew. I headed back into the Spa & Wellness centre for a sit-down - and a cup of sweetened tea.
The Hotel Sassongher is the perfect base for a Sky Running experience. It sits below the jagged edges of Mount Sassongher and at 1,600m dominates the town of Corvara. It’s a well-managed and family-run hotel with 52 rooms and big plans already underway to build an extension comprising more apartments and suites, all topped by an outdoor decking area.
In the winter, guests will sit in the sauna overlooking the mountains after a hard day on the slopes; in the summer a glass of prosecco while you sit in the whirlpool. Manager Francesco Morini is even considering building a helipad for his more affluent guests. Fancy a traditional gondola on the canals rather than one taking you up the mountains? Then the return helicopter flight down to Venice for a cocktail in Harry’s Bar is a snip at 7,000 euros.
After a swim and sauna in the hotel’s Spa and Wellness centre and a cold beer and olives served by Saro, Italy's 2016 ‘Barman of the Year', it was time to load up again with food for the following day’s hike and run, which Renate had promised me would be in the mountains proper. Gulp.
After the anti-pasti, I tucked into tortellini cheese and pepper with pears and hazelnuts, followed by a vegetarian burger with buffalo mozzarella. All washed down with a glass of Kerner from the wine-making monks of the Abbazia di Novecella in Alto Adige. I’ll raise my glass to their god from now on.
Mother nature at work
From the monks to mother nature next morning as Renate showed me the power of the weather in this region as we headed up and towards Colfosco.
In our eyeline, a helicopter made trip after trip to one of the slopes high above Corvara delivering huge logs which were then carefully placed to help prevent a recurrence of the flood waters that threatened part of the town earlier in the year.
At Colfosco - the highest village with permanent residents in Alta Badia at 1,645 metres - we took the gondola up to Col Pradat at 2,038m. There was a hut: Renate knew me well enough already to know that it was time for a coffee.
From the Uita Pradat, I had to resist the temptation to break into full Sound of Music mode. It wasn’t just the view of the mountains ahead, this was the Edelweiss valley.
And then I heard a high-pitched scream or whistle echo through the valley. No, it wasn’t a fellow Sky Runner taking a tumble down the mountain, but a marmot alerting friends to imminent danger. I had never seen one before and so tracked him down with Renate’s binoculars. He sat calmly watching us, stuffing his cheeks with grass - enjoying his own groundhog day.
The hills are alive
So marmot ticked off the list, we began the climb which would end at Jimmy’s hut, our lunch destination. The climb along track 8 (they are helpfully numbered with distances given in walking minutes) was tough as we walked up a series of narrow and rocky paths.
When it broadened into a wider trail, it was time for my second attempt at Sky Running, only this was much, much steeper. There’s only one thing to do - and that’s dig in. I leant forward, took shorter steps and ground out the next kilometre. The prize at the top was more than worth the effort - a spectacular view across the Sela group of mountains.
After a photo stop and some water, the trail levelled out before a steep descent. Easier on the heart and lungs, but much tougher on the knees as I constantly put on the brakes to stop falling over. I was glad I had my trail shoes on at this point too, with their sturdier support and better grip.
Second run done, and the trail now going upwards again, we walked through stunning meadows of wild flowers on the way to Jimmy’s. Renate flagged up wild orchids, lilies and various plants that when mixed with hot water could cure winter colds. She was a pharmacist too.
And then for that well-earned lunch on the terrace at Jimmy’s. I kicked off with bruschetta, followed by tagliatelle with porcini mushrooms and crispy speck, the cured meat of the region. Would I normally eat this much at lunchtime? Of course not, but then I haven’t normally hiked and run up a mountain.
From Jimmy’s we took a longer trip on the gondola down, bypassing Colfosco and watching the cyclists hundreds of metres below whizzing round the hairpin bends in the pouring rain.
As we left the cable car, the sun came back out for what was to be my favourite part of the day. With running done, I could relax a bit and just marvel at the sheer beauty of where we were. The walk back to Corvara took us through a forest where cow bells chimed in the distance and a sparklingly clear river ran next to our path. On every side, when the trees cleared, the mountains shone in the afternoon sun. And the air smelt so sweet. Nirvana.
Later, over supper of tagliolini noodles (yes, more pasta) and lamb ribs with a courgette casserole, I checked my stats for the day: an 18km walk/hike/run, another 28,800 steps in the bag, maximum heart rate 159 beats per minute, maximum altitude 2,220m. I was starting to acclimatise.
Elite athletes like distance runner and Olympic hero Mo Farah use altitude as a key part of their training schedules. By running at altitude, the body’s ability to carry oxygen is increased - making you fitter and quicker.
Farah, 35, not only spends weeks at a time at more than 2,000 metres above sea level in Kenya, Ethiopia and the Pyrenees but he even sleeps in a high altitude tent when he’s back down at sea level. He spent three months in Kenya’s Rift Valley in preparation for the London Marathon in 2014.
I think I’m too old to take on Farah’s punishing training regime, but I came back from the Dolomites fitter and more energised.
Those hills really do make you feel alive. And, wherever I run now, I’m still looking out for the blues and the greens.
Sky running at Hotel Sassongher with a local guide is available from 280 euros per day for up to four people. Hotel Sassongher has rooms available from 175 euros per person per night, based on two adults sharing a Comfort Room on a half-board basis. For bookings and further information, please visit www.sassongher.it or call +39 0471 836085. www.altabadia.org
