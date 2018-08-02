Sky running: chasing the runner’s high in the Dolomites

From Netdoctor

Adrian Baker, 51, is a keen runner and production journalist. Here, he travels to Alta Badia in the Dolomites in Northern Italy to take a step into the unknown with his first attempt at Sky Running.

It's taken me years of training, countless 5Ks, 10Ks and three half marathons, but I think I’ve finally found that elusive 'runner’s high' - at an altitude of 2,200 metres under a vast blue sky in the Dolomites.

The omens before the run were a little mixed. The day before my first ever attempt at Sky Running, I had a relaxation massage in my hotel’s Spa & Wellness centre. It had, after all, been a somewhat arduous flight from London to Venice and a hair-raising two-and-a-half hour transfer by limo to Corvara in the Alta Badia region.

While holding my foot, Therese, the masseuse, told me that my favourite colour was a bluey green. Correct. She pressed the ball of my foot and said, ‘Ah, you have a high heart rate while running, no?’ Yikes, she was spot on.

‘OK, tomorrow when you run in the mountains, listen to your heart and concentrate on all the blues and greens in nature and it will calm you.’

An hour later, with this advice in mind, I was meeting Renate, my guide for the next two days. She revealed this was her first time guiding and I was her guinea pig. The blind leading the blind? As it turned out, a natural leading the converted.

It was easy to be a little intimidated by Renate.

She was impossible to age: she looked 30 but revealed later she had two daughters, the eldest of whom was 24. She was alarmingly fit; played saxophone in a 70-strong local band; had competed two days before in a 106km bike race over seven mountain passes (the Marotona dles Dolomites); and spoke at least four languages fluently - Ladin (a Latin-based language of this region), Italian, German, English and several other dialects due to the close proximity of the Austrian border.

‘This is my first time Sky Running, Renate. Please be gentle,’ I implored.

The Dolomites

I need not have worried. After a high energy breakfast - fruit, cereals, croissants, coffee, more croissants, more coffee - we set foot on our first adventure.

Instead of the usual drive to the station, train and Tube on a Wednesday morning, it was a one-hour walk through the forest from Corvara to La Villa, a cable car (gondola) to Piz La Ila and then a coffee just for good measure at the Uita Bioch, one of many ‘huts’ dotted around the hundreds of kilometres of hiking, biking and running trails that traverse this part of the Dolomites. They call them huts, but they’re mountain chalets with views - and fruit-filled yogurt - to die for.

And then for the first run: just 5km at an altitude of 2,100m to break me in. We ran from the Uita Bioch to Uita Pralongia, stopping briefly to take in the views of Marmolada, at 3,343m the highest mountain in the region. And then it was back to where we started to pick up the backpacks we had left behind.

The running is undoubtedly tough, but at this altitude at least, not alarmingly so.

In simple terms, the higher you go, the less oxygen finds its way into your red blood cells. So you have to work harder to achieve the same effect. Your heart rate goes up (unless, of course, you concentrate on the meadows and the sky!) and so does your blood pressure.

