Get the best night's sleep with these expert tips on insomnia — just in time for the end of Daylight Saving Time

Bookmark these tips to ensure you're getting the best night's sleep. Image via Getty.

Seasonal insomnia during fall and winter affects so many people (including myself) — plus insomnia has gotten worse due to anxiety and stress caused by the pandemic.

"Insomnia [often] occurs in the winter, usually due to Seasonal Affective Disorder," William Heidary, a chiropractor and sleep expert shared with Yahoo Canada. "We are cooped up inside with a furnace running, dryer air, and more artificial light all day. All these affect our melatonin production, and when we impede this vital hormone, we contribute to our insomnia."

Since sleep issues are so common, especially with Daylight Saving Time ending, read on for Heidary's top tips for dealing with insomnia this season.

Decrease caffeine, soda and alcohol intake

Caffeine is a key contributor in modern-day sleep issues, and during the pandemic, coffee and soda consumption has increased significantly.

Heidary recommends cutting off caffeine intake at least 6 hours before bedtime, since caffeine blocks proper function of a sleep compound in the body called adenosine, making it harder to fall asleep.

"Remember, your body is recuperating while you are sleeping. It's at this time that your body is regenerating its tissues, cells and boosting your immune system," Heidary added.

Alcohol intake also impacts adenosine levels, making it harder to stay asleep at night.

"While alcohol may initially allow you to fall asleep, it increases the number of times you wake during the night," Heidary noted.

Limit screen time

Light from our phones and computers affects our sleep quality too. With the rise of online school and work, screen time has increased a great deal as we are exposed to more blue light throughout the day. This in turn affects your body's ability to produce melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone.

"We require the hormone melatonin to trigger sleep. Melatonin is released when our bodies are exposed to darkness," said Heidary.

"It is essential to prep your body for sleep by decreasing the amount of light before bed. You can do this by reducing your screen time, dimming the lights in the room, or using blue light glasses."

Go for a short walk

Exercise also helps boost melatonin, so even going for a short walk will help with restfulness before sleeping. Any type of exercise can help reduce anxiety and stress, which ultimately contributes to a better night's sleep.

"Go for that 20-minute walk to decrease your stress levels and get some vitamin D," concluded Heidary.

