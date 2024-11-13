Smart Hosts Avoid Costly Festive Surprises

Celebrations can be a joyous time of year, but it turns out families across the UK are concerned about the extra cost that hosting festivities will add to their energy bills. One in five admit they begin prepping for a big family event three months in advance and with Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Hannukah all coming up, that means that festive feasts and sleeping or travel arrangements are being mulled over all across Britain right now. Although one in 10 risky revellers leave it to the week before to start the festive prep.