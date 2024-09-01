Smile! Oprah's fave electric toothbrush is a sparkling $20 for Labor Day

A quality electric toothbrush is always a smart purchase. It's an even smarter purchase when Oprah swears by it, and the media queen counts herself as a fan of this highly rated Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush. "Sometimes something practical is the perfect present," she says. "I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case." It happens to be on sale at Amazon as part of their massive Labor Day sale, so get your "Add to Cart" finger ready! It's time to save big on this oral hygiene essential, perfect for toting along wherever your travels take you.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When Oprah says she approves of something, we listen. And while we might not always have the budget to afford her more luxurious faves, paying $20 for a brand-name toothbrush we'll use multiple times a day seems pretty doable.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Using an electric toothbrush is typically far more effective than manual brushing, and this model uses micro-vibrations and gentle nylon tapered bristles to polish teeth and remove plaque. A two-minute timer with 30-second notifications allows you to brush those pearly whites for the appropriate amount of time, while the three-month battery life means you won't have to replace the battery very often at all (it comes with one so you can start using it out of the box!).

It's also super portable for bringing on trips and comes with a compact travel case, ideal for stowing safely away as you move from one family gathering to the next this upcoming holiday season. And can we talk about those gorgeous color options? There's light blue, navy, coral and yellow for anyone who likes a bright pop, but neutrals like black and white are available in rechargeable models as well.

Don't miss this incredible deal on Oprah's favorite toothbrush. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Oprah isn't the only enthusiast — this travel-ready toothbrush has over 11,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers to back it up, too.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer said it's simply the best: "This Sonic Electric Toothbrush far exceeded my expectations," they wrote. "The size is great because it fits my toothbrush holder. This is so terrific that I purchased two. ... Do not hesitate to buy this one."

Reviewers also rave over how great this is for travel. "I love how compact this toothbrush is. I have a regular Sonicare that I use at home. I have taken that one on trips, but as much as I loved it ... it took up too much space. This one is compact, light and fits perfectly into my overnight bag," one shared. "Buy it — you will not regret it :)"

"My dental hygienist has been hounding me to get an electric toothbrush, so I got this one," explained a final fan. "Two weeks after getting it, I left for Iceland. I loved how easy it was to pack this up and take it with me and to be able to travel without disrupting my normal teeth-cleaning routine. I also like that it takes a standard AAA battery rather than some obscure battery size. ... I've had it for almost three months now ... and I have yet to change the battery. I do wish the timer was adjustable, as I feel like I need another 30 seconds to finish cleaning my mouth, so sometimes I let it go for another partial round."

Cons 👎

"I love my electronic toothbrush at home, but it’s not ideal for travel. Was looking for something to use for travel and I think this is as close to perfect as I can get," said one shopper, adding as their lone criticism, "The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because the bristles are a little tougher than what I thought they would be."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $36 $70 Save $34 See at Amazon

Style

Brabic Seamless Shapewear Bodysuit $12 $23 Save $11 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon