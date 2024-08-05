New To Smoking Meat? This Is The Fastest And Easiest Dish To Try

Smoking meats at home might sound pretty intimidating, even considering how flavorful and tender the meats should turn out. Perhaps that intimidation comes from the thought of turning a big slab of meat like brisket into a melt-in-your-mouth dish. Luckily, there's a far more approachable dish that can help you practice the craft on your home smoker, according to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas.

"Smoked hamburgers are one of the fastest and easiest things to cook on a smoker," Shoults explains. Fast and easy are just two of the reasons why you should try to smoke burgers at home, because there's also the flavor component, which is arguably the most important part. "The meat will turn out pink and juicy, and once you try it, you'll never go back to your old way of preparing a burger," he says. So if you're a beginner smoker, preheat the smoker, form patties, and prepare to possibly have one of the best burgers you've cooked.

Tips For Smoking Burgers At Home

When it comes to time, burgers cook on a smoker in far less time compared to other popular dishes like brisket. For context, smoked brisket can take eight hours depending on the weight of the meat. Even smoked ribs can take four to five hours to fully cook. Now, you might be wondering how much quicker it really is to smoke burgers. Well, it takes from 30 minutes to an hour for a medium burger depending on the temperature. Is it longer than grilling? Sure, but it's the fastest method to hone in on your smoking skills, plus it pays off with that flavor that Robbie Shoults mentioned.

Before you get started, brush up on these tips for cooking with a smoker. To ensure the smoked burgers cook within that time frame, the first step is to set your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to use a hickory or mesquite wood so the burgers obtain that smoky flavor we've discussed — without the flavor taking over the dish.

You also don't want your burgers to be too large, so form patties that are somewhere around ⅓ to ½ pound in weight. Just like any other burger, use a meat thermometer to ensure it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium-rare burger. Now, be prepared to take a bite of a juicy and smoky burger while you think about the smoked meat you plan to tackle next.

