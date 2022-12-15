This 'amazing' snow thrower is on sale for under $200 at Amazon Canada

Save 12% on a popular Snow Joe snow thrower at Amazon Canada. (Getty Images)

As winter storms make their way across the country this week, it could be time to upgrade your snow removal system. While a shovel will get the job done, we're all about working smarter, not harder this winter.

If you're looking for a way to improve your experience outdoors this season, then you won't want to miss Amazon Canada's latest sale. While supplies last (because you can bet that they will be selling out soon), you'll be able to shop the Snow Joe 15" 11 Amp Electric Snow Blower on sale.

This powerful snow thrower now rings in at $175, so you'll want to add one to cart.

Snow Joe 15" 11 Amp Electric Snow Blower. Image via Amazon.

$175 $198 at Amazon

How does it work?

This Snow Joe snow thrower makes it easy to clear snow from your any mid-sized driveway, sidewalk or patio. It features a powerful 11 amp electric motor as an alternative to gas-powered snow throwers, and is capable of moving up to 441 lbs of snow per minute thanks to its 2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant plastic auger.

This snow thrower clears a 15-inch path in snow up to 8 inches deep in a single pass, and easily stows away once you're done.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a solid 4-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews, this snow thrower might just be a worthwhile investment — at least according to Amazon shoppers.

"This little snow blower is absolutely amazing," reads one review.

"Great for small driveways and sidewalks," reads another.

"This little Snow Joe was a beast," one reviewer shared. They raved that it was able to remove snow quickly and easily, plus it's "not too heavy" and "barely takes up any room" inside the garage.

"More powerful than expected," added another. When used to clear a deck and a driveway, the reviewer noted that this snow thrower was "easy to move around" and "nice and light."

Since this snow thrower is meant for smaller areas, it may not be the best choice for large driveways or patios. According to shoppers, it's also better suited to light snow no more than 8 inches high, as it may not have the strength to handle anything "deeper or wet snow."

Verdict

With snow already falling in many parts of the country, there's no better time to take advantage of these savings. This Snow Joe snow thrower is an affordable and space-saving choice that may be a great option to tackle this year's snowfall, especially for those who live in urban areas and aren't in need of a heavy-duty machine.

For larger areas, you can also shop the Snow Joe Motor Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower, 18", which offers even more snow clearing power.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

