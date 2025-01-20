Snow queen Sydney Sweeney reigns supreme in major feathered coat

The actress was spotted in New York's Soho neighbourhood (GC Images)

Sydney Sweeney may be an endless stream sartorial inspiration, but the actress has just outdone herself in the wardrobe department.

Instead of reaching for the quintessential Sunday uniform, AKA tracksuit bottoms and a slouchy sweatshirt, the 27-year-old turned to British fashion house Burberry.

Sydney hit the streets of New York’s famed Soho district sporting head-to-toe Burberry. She wrapped up warm in a crisp white coat featuring a belted waistline, gold button detailing, a shin-skimming length and opulent ostrich feather trims across the sleeves and lapels.

Sydney was a blizzard beauty in Burberry (GC Images)

Her Snow Queen aesthetic was elevated by a pair of radiant white trousers, a fine high-rise ivory knit, matching point-toe boots and the brand’s smoothly rounded ‘Knight’ bag in cream, which currently retails online for £1,329.

The exquisite piece, crafted from textured calf leather and cut in a crescent moon shape, was adorned with warm gold-tone metal accents and a gold zip fastening, adding a pop of metallic magic to the stand-out look.

Topping off her whimsical winter attire, which was styled by celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, Sydney’s hair was fashioned into her signature tumbling mermaid waves, courtesy of hairstylist Glen Coco.

She accessorised with some oval-shaped sunglasses with blank frames and lenses, also hailing from the iconic house.

Serving up oligarch’s extravagance, Sydney braced the oncoming wave of photographers, even engaging in a quick snowball fight as she mapped the streets of New York. It's safe to say that it was the most stylish display of friendly competition we've ever witnessed.

Burberry is a relatively new brand addition to Sydney’s wonder-inspiring wardrobe. While she has been spotted in the brand before, her baby pink trench coat being the most memorable example, Sydney has closer ties with brands such as Tory Burch, for whom she acts as a brand ambassador.

With such am impressive sartorial CV, there’s no denying that Sydney’s style is a masterclass in modern playfulness.

A day before her latest outing, Sydney was once again pictured in the humming city, this time turning out a desperately glamorous Ferragamo look. Clad in black leather and chocolate fur with matching square-toe boots, the Washington native oozed femme fatale flair - quite the contrast to her pure white number that soon followed.