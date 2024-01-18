Latest snow reports: Snow, sun and cold temperatures as European resorts boast excellent conditions

The Alps have seen more snowfall over the past few days - Thibaut Loubere/Val Thorens

It’s been a week of changeable weather across the world’s ski slopes, with a mixture of sunny spells, snowfall, strong winds, mountain fog and clouds all playing their part in Europe and North America. It’s rarely so unsettled across quite so many resorts.

The Alps have seen more snowfall over the past few days after a largely dry start to the week. Bases have dropped slightly overall, with the snowpack settling. Huge storms in North America have brought blizzard conditions and some big snowfalls, putting many ski areas there back on track after the poor season start.

Elsewhere, consistent subzero temperatures and snowfall in Scotland have led to continually improving conditions at the five Highland centres, with Glencoe and Nevis Range by Fort William the latest to open for their season on Thursday.

The Pyrenees have the most terrain open yet but are still not fully open and it’s a similar story for several centres, including Bansko, in Bulgaria. Scandinavian resorts are again seeing temperatures drop to -20 and -30C but have most slopes open and ever more daylight on offer.

France

After the big jumps in snow depths last week, things have settled down in the French Alps. There has been more snowfall in the past few days but the weekend was mainly dry and sunny, with temperatures mostly remaining close to freezing. Despite complaints of flat light, wet snow down low and hill fog, as well as avalanche danger levels climbing to three (considerable), conditions overall remain excellent with most slopes in the country open. Chamonix continues to post the world’s deepest snow and Les 3 Vallées (Méribel, Courchevel, Val Thorens and Les Menuires) and Les Portes du Soleil (Morzine, Avoriaz, Les Gets and Châtel) have been the only ones on the planet offering more than 500km of slopes open this week.

The forecast

After a few more unsettled days, the weekend should see a return of sunshine with temperatures well below freezing. There’s more snowfall arriving early next week.

Story continues

Discover the best ski resorts in France with our guide

📢 Il est tombé 20 à 30 cm de neige à #valdisere. Respectez bien les fermetures de pistes/chemins/boucles de fond

🚡 Liaison avec #tignes fermée

⚠️ En hors-pistes, risque 3/5 d'avalanche pic.twitter.com/EApYBNlEw3 — Romuald - Radio Val d'Isère (@RomuDansLaRadio) January 18, 2024

Austria

Some very low temperatures in Austria this week with Lech posting -17C on Sunday in the resort. That was the extreme but, typically, temperatures have stayed subzero, and although there hasn’t been much fresh snowfall this week, compared with last, most of the country’s runs are open, right down to low valley floors. The Arlberg region around St Anton and Lech continues to post the most – 250km of runs.

The forecast

After more snowfall to end the week (possibly rain and sleet at low elevations), cold but sunny weather is expected throughout the weekend with a front bringing fresh snowfall early next week

Discover the best ski resorts in Austria with our guide

Sonntag in St. Anton am Arlberg – das Skigebiet zeigt sich von seiner schönsten Seite. Perfekter Schnee, strahlende Sonne, ein Tag wie im Bilderbuch. 🎿❄️☀️#stantonamarlberg 🤩#arlberg #inTirol #austria pic.twitter.com/cWuSwkLVon — St. Anton am Arlberg (@StantonReview) January 14, 2024

Italy

Strong winds have been a feature of the past few days in Italy and other parts of the Alps. Dolomiti Superski issued a strong winds warning for the famous Sellaronda circuit linking Val Gardena, Alta Badia and other areas, while the cross-border link between La Thuile and La Rosière has been closed. Away from these issues though conditions are generally excellent and most Italian slopes are open.

The forecast

A cold and sunny weekend with temperatures between -10C and freezing. Slightly warmer and more unsettled next week with light snow expected.

Discover the best ski resorts in Italy with our guide

Switzerland

Continuing good conditions on Swiss slopes, but strong winds on high slopes and a “considerable” avalanche danger, particularly in the west of the country, are the main concerns. Most slopes are open, and snow depths are good. Verbier and the 4 Vallées have nearly 400km of skiable runs, and the Zermatt-Cervinia connection nearly 300km.

The forecast

A cold and sunny weekend, with highs around freezing and lows as far down as -15C. Next week will see warming temperatures and a return of snow showers from Monday.

Discover the best ski resorts in Switzerland with our guide

Canada

Very cold temperatures closed Western Canadian ski areas for safety reasons last weekend. It has since warmed to a still chilly -20C and light snowfall has allowed more terrain to open. Whistler Blackcomb finally has the most open terrain in North America with more runs opening there this week.

The forecast

Cold and cloudy with light snow showers. Not as cold as it has been though, with lows of -20C.

Discover the best ski resorts in Canada with our guide

❄️10cm of fresh snow overnight!

🌨️Snow easing through the afternoon

☁️Late day clear breaks

🌬️Light winds

🌡️ High: -7°c, Low: -14°c

🚜Machine groomed surfaces & fresh pow



Listen to the Snowphone to prep for your day on the mountain.



Presented by @TELUShttps://t.co/HEnI5UIL3o — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 17, 2024

USA

After a warm, dry end to 2023, Mother Nature has hit overdrive and delivered blizzards, very low temperatures (the most extreme -40C) and lots of snow to the US. Snow depths have jumped from below 50 per cent of the average to more than 90 per cent. Utah’s Park City, the country’s biggest ski area, finally has the most terrain available, two months after opening.

The forecast

A varied picture across the country. More heavy snowfall is forecast for the west coast over the next few days but a drier week in the Rockies. Continuing cold with snow showers in the east.

Discover the best ski resorts in the US with our guide