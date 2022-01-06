This $30 winter shovel can help reduce back pain and injury — and it has more than 15,000 reviews

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Shovelling snow may be unavoidable task for Canadians, but this winter chore poses serious risks to our overall health.

Each year, thousands of Canadians are sent to the hospital with injuries sustained while clearing snow. Researchers have found that the physical strain of removing snow can trigger serious health incidents like heart attacks, in addition to back and slip and fall injuries.

So, what can you do to keep safe this winter while keeping your driveway or walkway clear of the white stuff? Aside from proper form (bend from your knees!) one way to prevent injury this year is to trade in your traditional shovel for something designed to reduce strain.

One option available online through Amazon Canada is the Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel.

Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

$30 at Amazon

The details

The Snow Joe Shovelution is designed to “shovel smarter, not harder” by reducing the amount of effort it takes for you to clear your driveway.

The shovel features a wide 18-inch shatter resistant polypropylene blade and ergonomically designed D-ring handles.

The smaller of the two handles is spring-loaded to help reduce the strain of shovelling snow by 30 per cent so you can “lift more and throw farther.”

What people are saying

The Shovelution has earned a solid 4.3-star rating based on more than 15,000 Amazon Canada customer reviews. The uniquely designed shovel has earned rave reviews from shoppers who have called the "lightweight" shovel a "pleasant surprise" for days when the snow is piling up.

"It saved me from back pain," one shopper said, adding that it was "much easier to throw snow."

“I’ve been using it for two Nova Scotia winters,” another wrote.

Others have said that the shovel “works well” in relieving the amount of “bending and stress” on your back and shoulders after a snowfall.

While some shoppers have said that the spring handle feels “weird to use at first,” many have quickly said that it makes lifting heavy snow “easy breezy.”

The Shovelution's reviews are mostly positive, however some shoppers have said that if there's hard packed snow, it can be difficult to cut through to the ground, since the shovel is so light. Some have said that since the shovel isn't as large as others, you aren't able to lift much snow at once — however, that seems to be the point of the product. The shovel is designed to make shovelling easier on your body and avoid over-lifting. However, if you're someone who prefers the heavy lifting involved in shovelling snow, this might not be for you.

Verdict

Shovelling snow can feel like an upper body workout nobody asked for. If you don't want to invest in a snowblower or hire someone to clean your walkway, a good old shovel is the best way to go. The Shovelution from Snow Joe is a great way to save your back and prevent injury this winter, while keeping your pathway or driveway clear for you and your family.

However, if you're looking for a heavy shovel, this might not be for you. The polypropylene makes this shovel incredibly lightweight— ideal for people seeking to avoid back strain.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.