Soak Watermelon Cubes In Tequila For A Perfectly Boozy Summer Treat

When summer is in full swing, it feels like a cause for celebration. The sun is bright, the weather's warm, and there are good vibes all around. So what better way to ring in the season than with a boozy summer treat? Luckily, we have the perfect recipe to get you feeling festive: tequila-soaked watermelon cubes.

Not only do these boozy bites get you into the summer spirit, but they are super simple to make. All you need is watermelon, tequila, and Tajin. Start by cutting watermelon into cubes. Place the fruit into a sealed container like a large mason jar. Fill the jar with tequila, seal it, and refrigerate overnight. When you're ready to snack, remove a cube and swirl it around in seasoning. Tajin is our spice of choice since it adds a welcome fiery flavor that pairs perfectly with tequila and watermelon. Now, all that's left is to dive into these drunken cubes! Just remember to bite responsibly since these treats pack quite the punch.

As you can see, this recipe is as easy as 1-2-3, and enjoying the fruits of your labor is even easier. However, before you get slicing and dicing, we suggest you keep reading. We have some fun twists on this summertime treat along with other boozy ideas to whet your palate.

Twists On This Summertime Treat

Tequila-infused watermelon makes a refreshing addition to summertime parties and picnics -- people go crazy over these cocktail cubes. But truth be told, they don't have to be cubes at all. If you want to get creative in the kitchen, experiment with different shapes. Use a melon baller to scoop out perfectly round spheres. Or, bust out the cookie cutters to create unique bites. Star-shaped watermelons make the Fourth of July even more festive, and hearts are a fun way to ring in a romantic occasion.

When it comes to seasonings, Tajin isn't your only option. Keep it classic with a light sprinkle of table salt, or get spicy with a jalapeño lime salt. Colored sugar crystals brighten things up while softening the tequila flavor. We recommend green crystals to offset the watermelon's red or royal blue for a patriotic twist.

If you're not a tequila fan, swap it out for another spirit. Rum provides a sweeter, tropical vibe, while vodka has a more neutral flavor and is a crowd-pleaser. Whichever booze you choose, serve these cubes on toothpicks for mess-free munching. Plain toothpicks will do, but some kooky cocktail picks couldn't hurt either!

Other Boozy Fruit Treats For Summertime

There are many creative ways to use a watermelon, but it's not the only fruit you can have fun with. Other fruits can also be soaked in alcohol for summertime soirées. Tequila and watermelon are a match made in heaven, but this spirit also pairs well with mango, figs, and peaches. Bourbon-soaked cherries and champagne-soaked strawberries are more suitable choices for fancier affairs, while rum-drenched pineapples get the party started. If you can't pick just one, mix it up with a boozy fruit skewer instead.

On a super hot day, cool off with a frozen treat. Rather than eating fresh fruit, blend it with ice to make an alcoholic slushie. White Claw slushies were all the rage on TikTok and can be combined with your favorite frozen fruits and vodka. Meanwhile, boozy popsicles make a fabulous pool party snack. Strawberry mojito is our popsicle of choice. Begin by slicing strawberries, then soaking them in rum. Mix strawberry and lime juice with water, and add the rum-soaked fruit along with mint sprigs. Pour into popsicle trays, freeze, and voila -- you've got strawberry mojitos on sticks.

Mind you, freezing alcohol is a tricky endeavor, so go easy on the booze or use a lower-proof liquor. Kahlúa and cream make an indulgent frozen treat, and boozy creamsicles remind us of summer days past. Ultimately, the options are endless -- so grab fruit and booze and get ready for some fun in the sun.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.