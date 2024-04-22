Soberchella: Coachella Festival Activations Amp Up Nonalcoholic Experiences With Mocktail Parties and Euphoric Drinking Alternatives

Coachella wrapped two consecutive weekends of music, fashion and brand activations in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, and for some partygoers, they’re leaving with less hangover effects than in past years.

For 2024, Coachella kept up with shifting consumer preferences around nonalcoholic beverage alternatives with expanded offerings, elevated experiences and new partnerships. It comes in tandem with the diversified interests of the growing Gen Z and Millennial demographics that span the festival’s majority of ticket holders, and a drinking trend that moves closer to health-consciousness and away from overindulgence.

American Express card members and guests enjoy an alcohol-free drink menu curated by The New Bar at the Amex Experience at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 on April 14 in Indio, Calif.

According to NielsenIQ, in 2023, nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits sales increased by 35 percent year-over-year, earning around $565 million.

Coachella’s more inclusive social experiences included activations with curated lounges and offerings that catered to sober and sober-curious crowds. The expansion follows its first elevated turn at courting booze-free consumers last year when its organizers, festival promoting company Goldenvoice, partnered with The New Bar — a “dry bar” and nonalcoholic beverage retailer based in Venice, Calif.

The New Bar during 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14 in Indio, Calif.

“We approached [their] team with a pitch and shared our point of view and all the ways we felt we could contribute to their commitment to inclusivity,” Brianda Gonzalez, The New Bar founder and chief executive officer, told WWD. “We were ecstatic they saw the value in the partnership and The New Bar’s expertise as well as our perspective on the category.”

Gonzalez said she expanded the Coachella menu this year to include more adaptogenic drinks — beverages infused with plant extracts and natural ingredients that enhance feelings of relaxation and euphoria. She said consumers expressed interest in the category at the festival last year.

“We spoke to people who hadn’t attended the [Coachella festival] for years since they’d become sober and were finally returning for the first time because they felt welcomed and seen,” Gonzalez said. “We spoke to people who were grateful to have exciting drink options to mix in throughout the day so they could be more present and less hungover or sluggish. We also spoke with people who had no idea this category was a thing and they walked away with a new idea and a new perspective of what drinking could look like.”

For the first time this year, American Express created an immersive nonalcoholic experience for members at its Coachella lounge, enlisting Gonzalez’s company for the menu. “They’d expressed interest in curating an experience that could appeal to the Gen-z and Zillenial demographic,” she said.

The collaborative result was a retro-themed bar featuring nonalcoholic alternatives to margaritas and cosmopolitans.

“Each year we create a tailored experience inspired by our insights of what’s trending, which ultimately gives fans more of what they want, and therefore a better experience,” said Shiz Suzuki, vice president, global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express.

Nonalcoholic beverages are seen at The New Bar during 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14 in Indio, Calif.

Also onsite at Coachella, Postmates, which held a barbeque-themed food and beverage activation with Benny Blanco, included a nonalcoholic “saucetail” option — a bubbly smoking melon mocktail — alongside its lineup of sauce-inspired alcoholic drinks.

Outside of Cochella’s Empire Polo Club grounds, peripheral parties were also fueled by booze-free options. The Celsius energy drink brand’s Cosmic Desert party, which was held on April 12, curated its menu with a range of cocktails inspired by its new Spice Vibe flavors, offering elevated mocktail companions for guests. Celsius chief marketing officer Kyle Watson said the brand’s proactive approach is meeting the needs of a growing consumer segment at live events. “The addition of mocktails has been a brand initiative since the rise of the sober curious trend,” Watson told WWD. “We have been integrating mocktails into all of our Essential Vibes Tour events as concessionaires are actively looking for more exciting nonalcoholic options for their patrons.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Becky G performs with Peso Pluma at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

