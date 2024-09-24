This SoCal Estate Was Once Home to Frank Sinatra. Now It Can Be Yours for $8 Million.

When you run across a place that’s been graced through the years by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Jon Hamm, and Beyoncé, is touted in marketing materials as “one of the most filmed homes in America,” and has the added cache of having been fashioned by a noted architect, you have an inkling that it’s going to be a showstopper. And this sprawling midcentury residence in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, on the western edge of the San Fernando Valley, is not one to disappoint.

To boot, after floating on and off the market for the past decade or so—once for as much as $21.5 million—the estate probably best known as Byrdview, as well as Farralone and Fox House, has just popped up for sale again with a substantially reduced $8 million ask.

“I’m excited that the new owner has embarked upon this very realistic sale for this incredible property,” says Craig Knizek, who shares the listing with Blair Chang, both of The Agency. “After a recent foreclosure, I’m encouraged that the new owner is providing very clear and dependable guidance to the market that this property now is truly for sale. I’ve been involved with this property for 13 years. I can finally and confidently say that this new owner recognizes that path to a successful sale.”

Sir Paul McCartney is said to have tinkled the ivories of the piano in the glass-walled entertaining room.

Originally built by noted modernist architect William Pereira in the early 1950s for New York banking heiress Dora Stillman and her actor husband Jody Hutchinson—who held legendary parties attended by Hollywood A-listers such as Garland, Angela Lansbury, Jane Wyman, Lucille Ball, and Ava Gardner, just to name a few—the dwelling was later rented out to Sinatra for nearly 10 years in the late ’50s and early ’60s.

In addition, those seeking an additional income stream might be interested to know that the house has long been a popular production site for movies and TV shows, including Swordfish, Six Feet Under, The Last Man on Earth, Dreamgirls, Californication, Mad Men, Aquarius, and Beef. Miley Cyrus also shot portions of the music video for the song Flowers there.

The main home is spotlighted by a a 50-foot pool nestled alongside a 2,000 square-foot pergola.

Resting at the end of an almost mile-long driveway, atop a secluded promontory spanning nearly 14 acres and overlooking virtually the entire San Fernando Valley, the walled and gated compound includes a 6,661-square-foot main home and a separate 1,120-square-foot guesthouse—for a total of seven bedrooms and eight baths in a little more than 8,100 square feet of meticulously restored living space.

Inside the four-bedroom, six-bath primary midcentury dwelling are a mix of poured concrete and hardwood floors, copious built-ins, several wood-burning fireplaces, and 16-foot walls of glass. Other highlights include a living area flaunting a cocktail bar with a 150-bottle wine refrigerator, a formal dining room topped by a swanky chandelier, and a kitchen sporting an eat-in island and stainless appliances. There’s also an entertaining room and a lavish primary suite boasting a fireside seating area, a bespoke closet, and a spacious bath equipped with dual vanities and a soaking tub.

President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe allegedly trysted in the guesthouse while Frank Sinatra was living there.

Separate from the main house is a one-bedroom guesthouse, where JFK and Marilyn Monroe supposedly engaged in a tryst. It includes its own dipping pool. Rounding it all out are the resort-like grounds showcased by a 50-foot pool surrounded by a flagstone sundeck and a 2,000-square-foot pergola, along with a three-car garage and parking for more than 200 vehicles.

