Social media celebrates Chick-Fil-A's Banana Pudding Milkshake: 'Can I go get in line now?'

The Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake is making a much-anticipated comeback.

The milkshake will return for the first time in 13 years on Aug. 26, the same day as a new variation of the hit Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, fast food chicken chain announced Monday. It will be available nationwide while supplies last.

“I can't tell you the number of times I've gone to family reunions or spoken to someone at the store who found out I work at Chick-fil-A, ‘When is that Banana Pudding Milkshake coming back?’” said Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook.

Chick-fil-A is also introducing a new, limited-time Banana Frosted Coffee that will be a "blend of cold-brewed coffee, the brand's signature Icedream dessert, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles", according to a news release from the company.

Social media users reacted rather enthusiastically as news of the milkshake's return spread. Here's a roundup of some of the best social media posts.

Customers express excitement over return of Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake

Just found out that @ChickfilA is bringing back the banana pudding milkshake.



Can I go get in line now?! — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 13, 2024

banana pudding milkshake? need me a couple https://t.co/hLDp8HxvdF — 💀 (@Te__Cannon) August 14, 2024

The banana pudding milkshake is coming back to chick fil a (seasonally) 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9s8adnIc2Q — that gilly girl🫶🏽 (@gillyorwhatever) August 13, 2024

Omg @ChickfilA is bringing back the banana pudding milkshake 😭😭😭😭 I could cry! Literally my favorite…now bring the chicken salad sandwich back too please thank you 😇😇❤️ — Jackie M (@jackie_xo) August 13, 2024

Chick-fil-A's Instagram post announcing the return of the milkshake and sandwich had over 50,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

"Yessss!!! Been waiting for that milkshake return for yearssssss 🙌" user aprilmonique_ commented on the post.

"I have waited 13 years for this banana pudding milkshake to return! It better not be brand new, it better taste the same!! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!!" user _randi.n commented.

"JUST WHEN I WAS GETTING MY CHOLESTEROL UNDER CONTROL," user lifewith.landon commented.

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

