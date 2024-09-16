The soda obsession of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives explained

We all have our food and drink fixations (right now we happen to be particularly obsessed with a 3pm Krispy Kreme) and for the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, nothing brings them more joy than a soda.

Not an episode has gone by of the new Hulu unscripted series without one of the women mentioning their love of a soda, or a group dinner that doesn't have a table full of soda cups, or one of the girls walking around with a giant (and we really do mean giant) cup from their go to beverage pick up spot Swig.

In fact in episode five some of the girls take a trip to Swig where we get an insight into their extensive soda orders. So what is the deal with the soda obsession? And what are the dirty sodas they drink (no they're not alcohol filled)? Here's what you need to know.

Why are the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast so obsessed with sodas?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, as the title suggests follows a group of women who are Mormons. The women rose to prominence on social media after they created a group known as "MomTok" and regularly shared videos of their lives on TikTok.

As Mormons, the women are technically not allowed to drink alcohol, tea or coffee. Mormons or Latter Day Saints, don't drink alcohol or hot beverages as their prophet Joseph Smith, who set up the religion is believed to have been told by God "Hot drinks are not for the body or belly."

So, with no alcohol allowed to be consumed, Mormons like to indulge in soda as their treat. As explained by Demi in episode five of the series, "we don't drink alcohol or do drugs, so it's [soda] kind of our vice."

What are dirty sodas?

Ok, so when the cast say they're indulging in a soda, they're not just guzzling a classic litre of Diet Coke. No, they've found a way to pimp their sodas - enter the dirty soda.

Dirty sodas are classic sodas such as Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Fanta etc mixed with creams and various syrups to create a new drink. It's sort of similar to a Coke float, just without syrups instead of ice cream.

They often use coconut cream to add to the drink and there's a variety of syrups that can be added. As seen in the show, Demi has a very specific go-to order which comprises of sparkling water, sugar free coconut syrup, sugar free vanilla syrup, sugar free raspberry syrup, sugar free pineapple syrup and coconut cream.

Dirty sodas have been around for over a decade and pioneered by drinks chain such as Swig, which has been selling them since 2010.

There doesn't appear to be many places in the UK selling dirty sodas in store, but you can always make your own at home if you want a taste of the Mormon lifestyle.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available on Disney+ now





