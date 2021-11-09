Save up to 37% on SodaStreams on Amazon — but not for long!

Save up to 37 per cent on select SodaStream machines right now (Photo via Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or want to make the switch from soda to sparkling water, you might want to check out the SodaStream sparkling water maker.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 37 per cent on the SodaStream Fizzi, SodaStream Source, and SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch sparkling water machines.

Depending on your usage, one SodaStream bottle can save up to 3,000 single-use cans and bottles from winding up in landfills. Each unit comes with a 60-litre CO2 cylinder, which can easily be exchanged at local retailers like Canadian Tire, 7-Eleven, Loblaws and Sobeys, to name a few.

To take advantage of the limited-time deal and treat yourself to a mid-week pick-me-up, shop the sale below.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Photo via Amazon)

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save 22 per cent on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. The sleek countertop model is available in four colours: black, icy blue, red and white, and has more than 5,100 five-star reviews.

$100 $130 at Amazon

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker (Photo via Amazon)

Turn tap water into sparkling water with the press of a button with the SodaStream Source sparkling water maker. The top-rated Source comes with a LED carbonation indicator and snap-lock closure for easy bottle insertion. It's an "awesome alternative to pop," writes one shopper.

$120 $190 at Amazon

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker (Photo via Amazon)

Enjoy fresh sparkling water in seconds with the SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch sparkling water maker. The unit comes with three automatic LED fizz buttons and a 60-litre CO2 carbonating cylinder. It's a "wee miracle," raves one reviewer. It "works [like] a dream."

Story continues

$150 $216 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.