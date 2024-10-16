Sofia Richie Reveals She Experienced Six Weeks Of Contractions During Pregnancy With Daughter Eloise

Earlier this year, American model Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge welcomed their first child in May. The 26-year-old married the music executive in April 2023 in the south of France, just a year before the arrival of their daughter, Eloise.

While the couple have mostly kept details about Richie's pregnancy experience private, in addition to the ins and outs of their relationship, the star recently opened up about a difficult experience that she endured during her pregnancy.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

During a podcast episode of She MD, which is hosted by her OBGYN, Dr. Thais Alibadi and women's advocate Mary Alice Haney, Richie spoke about the 'terrifying contractions' she felt during labour.



She revealed that the physical intensity of the experience was far more daunting than she had initially imagined it to be. 'I never understood the full spectrum of what my body could endure until I experienced it firsthand,' she admitted.

The Solid & Striped designer stated that her pregnancy experience had been fine up until she reached the 32 week mark.

After experiencing some unusual cramps, she decided to go for a check-up to be on the safe side. She told herself: 'You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the fetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything's okay, and then you'll go home. It's not a big deal.'

Upon arrival Richie learned that she was in active labour and what was mean to be a quick trip to the hospital turned into a six-night stay, where she was monitored. Subsequently, this helped Richie make it full-term to 38 weeks with a smooth delivery.

She added: 'I did six weeks or however many weeks of contractions, and I have my beautiful daughter, I'm healthy, I'm safe, she's healthy, she's safe.'



