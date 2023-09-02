I'm obsessed with this Sol de Janeiro Cream — let me tell you why

I'm obsessed with the Sol de Janeiro cream (photo via Alice Prendergast)

A Yahoo Canada Shopping Contributor tested out the Reviewer-loved Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream in the name of science.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

💵 Price: $65

⏰ Used for: Two years

⭐ Our rating: 5/5

🛍️ Reasons to buy: You want your skin to stay smooth and hydrated *and* you want to smell like a vacation.

✋ Reasons to avoid: You prefer unscented skincare products or dislike sweet scents.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the fan-favourite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. I bought into the hype years ago and I have never looked back. Sure, it costs more than your drugstore moisturizer, but trust me it’s worth it. It leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and it smells like a dream.

Almost all of my friends have jumped on the bandwagon, and 9,000 Sephora Canada reviewers can attest to its greatness. It also has a cult following on Pinterest and TikTok, with thousands of pins and vids going viral.

To see why everyone is downright obsessed, keep reading for the full review.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (Photo via Sephora Canada)

$65 at Sephora

The details

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ain’t your average moisturizer. Its key ingredients are guaraná (which works to smooth and tighten skin), cupuaçu butter (which helps restore skin’s elasticity and keep it moisturized), and açaí oil (which keeps skin youthful and bouncy). It’s also fast-absorbing, which means you won’t have to lie starfished on your bed for an hour before getting dressed.

And, if you hate fragrances that fade over time, no worries. The scent of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio will linger. Though, if you want to hit it with some extra oomph, you could layer on its sister fragrance mist.

Why I love it

I love feeling like I have smooth, hydrated skin, but I really hate waiting for moisturizer to dry down. The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has really made my life easier, as it only takes a minute or two to fully sink in. I feel like I’ve been hit with a moisture bomb in the best way possible, without feeling greasy or tacky. It also has a slight shimmer to it. Not a chunky, in-your-face glitter, just a subtle shine that leaves your skin looking *amazing*.

As for scent, this stuff can’t be beat. I mean, there’s a reason tons of TikTokers call it their holy grail. In fact, I’m so in love with the scent that I’ve also purchased the brand’s body wash, body oil, and fragrance mist because it’s just that addictive. I get compliments all the time, so I think it’s doing its job well.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (Photo via Alice Prendergast)

What others are saying

The reviewers on Sephora Canada cannot stop fawning over the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. As of this article's publish date, over 9,000 customer reviews have been shared, with an average star rating of 4.3 stars — that’s pretty impressive, if you ask me.

One reviewer says that it’s a *chef's kiss* for anyone who suffers with eczema. They found that it worked even better than hydrocortisone cream and that the “heavenly smell” is just a cherry on top.

Another says it’s essential for anyone who lives in a dry climate, since it’s so dang moisturizing. And, if you’re going somewhere that’ll leave your skin feeling parched, you’ll want to have a travel-sized version in tow.

And if you love getting compliments on how great you smell, add this to your cart immediately. Dozens of reviews have said friends and strangers have praised them for smelling so great and even asked what they’re wearing. However, some reviewers have admitted to finding the scent "overpowering" — something to consider if you're sensitive to fragrances.

Final thoughts

There are so many reasons to love the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Honestly, the main thing for me is the scent. It’s basically a perfume and a body cream rolled into one, which I love. I’m also obsessed with how hydrating it is. I feel like my skin stays softer and more moisturized than it does with most other lotions, which is great. TL;DR: If you want to smell like summer all the time and have silky-smooth skin, you’re gonna love this.